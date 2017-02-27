Thais make Alyssa feels like a rookie

For Alyssa Valdez, her stint in Thailand is such a humbling experience.

Speaking to reporters during a short visit to Manila, Valdez said she was very overwhelmed by a lot of great players and high level of competition in the Thailand Volleyball League, where she is campaigning as import for 3BB Nokhonnont.

She said she feels like a rookie again and the adjustment has never been easy, especially since she’s living away from her friends and family.

“I feel like I’m just a beginner, a rookie.” “I feel like I’m just a beginner, a rookie.” “Skills-wise and talent-wise, yung skills nila is very far from us. But I think what I like most in Thailand is that “I’m challenged by the high level of competition na nakukuha ko sa ibang teams at sa team ko at sa mga nakakalaban namin.”

Superpower

Thailand and the Philippines used to be mortal rivals in the Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippines ruled five of the first six editions of the SEA Games before Thailand prevailed in the 1989 and 1991 Games.

The Philippines responded with a convincing title finish in the 1993 SEA Games in Singapore, prompting the chief of Thailand Volleyball Association in Shanrit Wongprasert to comb the entire country in pursuit of the next volleyball superstars.

His program yielded the stars of today like Pleumjit Thinkaow, Nootsara Tomkum, Wilavan Apinyapong and Ajcharapon Kongyot.

The Thais also ruled the next 10 editions of the SEA Games and have made it to the world level like the FIVB World Grand Prix and FIVB World Club Championship.

Valdez said she’s in awe with the program of Thai volleyball.

“Volleyball-wise, experience really matters.” “Volleyball-wise, experience really matters.” “Their teams are really spectacular, their players played already in international competitions and they play like veterans. Right now, nasa peak pa din sila. These top players don’t stop kung nasaan man sila.”

Valdez added that playing under the system of Anusorn Bundit at Ateneo de Manila made her transition a little bit smoother.

“Malaking advantage din na I was with coach Tai kasi same din yung system. Dati, I was just adjusting to one person. Now, I have to adjust to the whole team.” “Malaking advantage din na I was with coach Tai kasi same din yung system. Dati, I was just adjusting to one person. Now, I have to adjust to the whole team.” “I have to show them that I deserve to be there. Siguro it’s also one way of reminding me that I can’t really stop. There’s always room for improvement. Reminder yun na makikita mo pa yung top Asian volleyball players, nako-compare mo na din yung sarili natin.”

Home away from home

Despite everything, Valdez still finds Bangkok her second home.

In fact, some Filipino migrant workers never fail to show their love and support to the 23-year old native of San Juan, Batangas, who is arguably the most popular volleyball player in the country today.

“Nakakatuwa. I feel like I’m still in the Philippines.” “Nakakatuwa. I feel like I’m still in the Philippines.” “They really show their love and care for their kababayan. Actually, kahit sino naman maglaro sa ibang bansa, palaging full support ang mga kababayan.”

She added that it takes a lot of guts, a lot of maturity to play abroad at such a young age.

“I think as an amateur-pro, you really have to take care of yourself.” “I think as an amateur-pro, you really have to take care of yourself.” “First time ko malayo sa family ko, first time ko din totally mag-isa. Wala akong kilala. Ako personally naaalaga sa sarili ko. Sobrang importante talaga ang health sa kahit ano.”

Valdez will fly back to Bangkok Wednesday.

By then, she’ll be refreshed and energized, ready for the tough grind ahead.