LVPI assures to secure Alyssa’s ITC

Larong Volleyball ng Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) assured that Alyssa Valdez will be granted an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) that will allow her to play in the prestigious Thailand Volleyball League.

Valdez, a three-time Most Valuable Player of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), is set to make her debut for 3BB Nakornnont against King Bangkok Sunday.

But without an ITC, Valdez would probably sit out in her debut game and has to wait until she gets the certificate.

LVPI acting President Peter Cayco, on his part, said that he already wrote a letter to her Thai club two days after Valdez left the country on January 15.

In the letter, he asked for a copy of Valdez contract so he could send it to the FIVB together with a copy of her passport which Alyssa sent earlier.

“Ang hinihingi ng FIVB is the copy of the passport and the contract. I went direct to her club. I wrote to them I think twice or thrice.”

But 3BB just responded last Friday according to Cayco.

“Friday noon, they sent me a copy of her contact signed by Alyssa Valdez.”

Who’s responsible?

Cayco said he immediately sent the required documents to FIVB as soon as he received it. The FIVB has yet to respond.

“So, now I have with me a copy of her contract and her passport. On the same day, I sent it immediately to FIVB. Ang problema, I just hope na-process na nila. I was trying to call them Saturday noontime but I was just getting the answering machine of FIVB.”

Processing a guest player’s ITC is the function of an acquiring club, in this case, 3BB.

The club should input the player’s name in the FIVB system and pay her transfer fee. All the federation from where the player came from like the LVPI should do is to issue her a duly signed release form.

A long-time volleyball insider cleared the LVPI from any liability.

“LVPI is not liable in Alyssa’s failure to secure an ITC. In fact, sobra-sobra na nga ang ginawa nila para maayos yan.” “LVPI is not liable in Alyssa’s failure to secure an ITC. In fact, sobra-sobra na nga ang ginawa nila para maayos yan.” “Like in our case, if we’re getting an American import, say Stephanie Niemer, all the USVA (United States Volleyball Association) have to do is to issue Niemer’s release. Yung club na ang bahalang mag-rehistro sa kanya (sa FIVB system) at magbayad ng transfer fee. So kung meron man nagkulang dito sa kaso ni Alyssa, it’s Thailand, not LVPI. Hanggang sa pagi-issue lang ng release ang function ng federation.” “Ang LVPI is tumutulong lang kahit hindi naman dapat. Pride na din kasi ng bansa yun na makapagpadala tayo ng guest player, lalo na sa Thailand. Pangalan ng bansa ang dala ni Alyssa, so bakit naman pipigilan sya ng LVPI? “Dapat kasi nadito pa lang si Alyssa, inaayos na nila agad yan. Inirehistro na dapat sya at inihanda ang kontrata.””

No big deal

Cayco, meanwhile, said he already wrote a letter to Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA), Asian Volleyball Confederation as well as 3BB Nakornnont stating that Valdez is cleared to play for Thailand Volleyball League.

“I wrote to TVA, AVC, and her club stating that the LVPI imposes no objection to the playing of Valdez in Thailand from the period covered and she’s cleared to play.”

He said the LVPI assured that Valdez that she will get her ITC.

“Siguradong ma-grant. Ang sakin lang na-late lang kasi sila ng binigay sa akin ng documents tapos sasabihin nila bakit hindi agad na-process.” “Siguradong ma-grant. Ang sakin lang na-late lang kasi sila ng binigay sa akin ng documents tapos sasabihin nila bakit hindi agad na-process.” “It’s just that the LVPI is still awaiting for ITC. It’s a new number naman so I don’t see the big deal.”

And if in case Valdez will miss to make her debut game, she has to wait until next Saturday when 3BB clashes with powerhouse Bangkok Glass.