Thai stint thrills Aby Marano

F2 Logistics stalwart Aby Maraño feels grateful when Thai clubs recognized her talent and could possibly play in the Thai-Denmark Super League in March.

It was Philippine Superliga (PSL) president Ramon Suzara who broke the news, telling reporters that Thai clubs called his attention to show interest in four PSL stars; Jaja Santiago, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Kim Fajardo and Maraño.

A three-time 1st middle blocker of PSL, Marano said that she’s not closing the door for an opportunity to play overseas.

I’m really happy that they’ve recognized my talent. It feels so blessed because all of my hard work is paying off. I’m not closing the door, of course, I’d love to play in Thailand.

Actually, Marano already drew interest from top Thai clubs when she competed for the PSL All-Star team in the Thai-Denmark Super League early this year.

Some Thai executives reached out to her, but nothing concrete has materialized.

This time, it’s taking off.

Inspiration

The former La Salle star shared her excitement since a chance to play in Thailand is also a chance to encounter her long-time idol in Thai superstar Pleumjit Thinkaow.

I’m gonna be so excited for that to happen. As of now, she’s the only volleyball player I look up to. I want to learn more from her. So, to play with or against her will bring a great impact to me.

Pleumjit is a member of the Thailand women’s volleyball team.

She also led Bangkok Glass to 7th place finish in the recently concluded FIVB Women’s Club World Championships held in Manila.

At the end of the day, it’s every athlete’s dream – to play abroad and raise the Philippine flag with pride and honor.

Marano is still enjoying her vacation and will soon prepare to get back in shape for opportunities to play next year.

By that time, she’s ready. And nobody can stop her.