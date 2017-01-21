Zero pressure on Petron

Despite building a powerful roster, Petron doesn’t have any pressure to rule the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference this March.

No less than San Miguel Corp. (SMC) sports director Alfrancis Chua said building a championship contender is not an overnight process and his Tri-Activ Spikers remain a work in progress after recruiting some of the country’s best and brightest young players.

After falling short in the PSL Grand Prix last year, Petron went on a recruiting spree, acquiring top free agents Mika Reyes, Carmela Tunay and Rhea Dimaculangan to join their championship bid.

They also lured collegiate standouts Sisi Rondina and Marivic Meneses from University of Santo Tomas to team up with Far Eastern University stars Remy Palma, Bernadeth Pons and Kyle Negrito in the PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Of course, FIVB Women’s Club World Championship veteran Frances Molina is still there as well as Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Carmina Aganon and Mayette Zapanta.

Chua said the month-long Invitational Conference would serve as acid test for these players.

“Wala naman expectations kasi it’s a process.” “Wala naman expectations kasi it’s a process.” “We realized more power for the team so we acquired more players pero sa ngayon wala muna masyadong expectations kasi Invitational pa lang yan. Karamihan sa mga nakuha natin naga-aral pa lang. So All-Filipino (Conference) na lang siguro.” “Pero sa All-Filipino, tingnan pa din natin. Kasi adjustment period pa lang yan eh.”

Architect

Chua is no stranger in building a champion team.

He started his coaching career in the defunct Philippine Basketball League (PBL), leading Stag to a rare grand slam with Marlou Aquino, Jason Webb, Mark Telan and Chito Victolero as nucleus.

Then, he coached Tanduay, Pop Cola and Sta. Lucia in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) where he came up with numerous glorious finishes.

His biggest break came in 2012 when he was appointed as team consultant of Barangay Ginebra, one of the PBA teams under the SMC umbrella. He was tapped as the squad’s alternate PBA governor in 2015 before being appointed as sports director of the multi-national conglomerate.

Chua confirmed that turning Petron into a super team is the brainchild of SMC president Ramon Ang.

“Sabi sa akin ng boss ko” ‘Al, manood ka na dyan, pakialamanan mo na yan. Tingnan mo kung anong kailangan nila dyan.” “Sabi sa akin ng boss ko” ‘Al, manood ka na dyan, pakialamanan mo na yan. Tingnan mo kung anong kailangan nila dyan.” “That’s why I’m doing my best para mapalakas ang team. Actually, I’m very hands-on. I watch all the games, mas madami pa nga akong napapanood na volleyball (games) kaysa sa basketball eh.”

Not yet done

Chua said what he had done so far is nothing but just the tip of the iceberg.

He said after losing to Foton in the Grand Prix, they took it seriously, vowing to storm back and dominate this year.

Bannered by Stephanie Niemer and Serena Warner, the Tri-Activ Spikers surrendered to the strong Tornadoes, who have a star-studded crew led by Ariel Usher, Lindsay Stalzer, Jaja Santiago, Maika Ortiz, Dindin Manabat and Rhea Dimaculangan, the best-of-three finals showdown.

Petron lost in five-sets in Game 1 before completely rolling over in Game 2.

“Actually, hindi naman kami malakas last conference, malakas lang talaga ang isa naming import na si Niemer. So ako, I always talk to the team, the coaches and the players because I want them to play as a team. Kasi ang Foton last year, kahit anong galaw nila, kahit anong palit ng tao, malakas pa din ang rotation.”

He stressed that they are still on the look out for potential free agents.

“We’re not yet done. Actually, we’re still looking for more players to recruit.”

And that makes Petron even more scary.