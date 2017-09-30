Will Soltones return to PSL?

One of the country’s elite scorers – Grethcel Soltones – is said to have booked a return flight to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) via a new team in Iriga.

Multiple sources revealed that the Lady Oragons have already secured the services of the power-hitting winger, making them a force to be reckoned with when the PSL Grand Prix fires off on Oct. 21.

Acquiring a quality talent is very possible even for a rookie team in Iriga.

Armed with a hefty war chest and all-out support from its team owner, Mayor Madelaine Alfelor-Gazmen, the Lady Oragons are reportedly forming the best team possible in a bid to give heavy contenders Petron, Cignal, F2 Logistics and two-time champion Foton a serious run for their money.

In fact, they have already reached an agreement with a Japanese libero while already in the final stage of negotiations with a pair of tall, powerful spikers from Serbia and Brazil.

They will also parade some local stars like former San Sebastian College star Katherine Villegas, former University of Mindanao setter Renelyn Raterta and Iriga talent Grazielle Bombita, who wowed fans with her skills and power when she saw action for the Lady Oragons in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) last year.

But Iriga’s biggest acquisition would be Soltones.

An insider said Soltones’ long-time mentor and father-figure, Roger Gorayeb, already issued the green light for her to join after learning that it would be former national team star Parley Tupaz who will be calling the shots for the Lady Oragons.

Both coaches are said to have good working relationship with Tupaz assisting the multi-titled collegiate mentor when he called the shots for the country’s national team in the AVC Asian Women’s U23 Championship in Manila and the 28th Southeast Asian Games in Singapore in 2015.

“His good relationship with coach Roger is one of the reasons why coach Parley got lucky and acquired the services of Soltones.”

The source, however, clarified that the deal is not yet cast in stone as one more PSL team is said to be interested in tapping Soltones.

“It may sound like a ‘done deal’ already, but at this point, it’s still just around 95 percent sure. Let’s see if Soltones will be in Iriga’s lineup when clubs formally submit their respective final rosters next week.”

Iriga is set to start its training on Monday.

Doors wide open

In a breakfast meeting last Friday, the league formally welcomed the return of former Ateneo star Dzi Gervacio.

It was an emotional moment as Gervacio didn’t just formalize her entry into the PSL, but also repaired her broken relationship with PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, whom she strongly accused on social media of blocking the international transfer certificate (ITC) of their imports in the PVL.

But instead of banning her or imposing hefty fine, Suzara, with the help of Foton team owner Rommel Sytin, welcomed her back with open arms like a loving father to his daughter.

With this development, speculations are pregnant that the league is ready to welcome additional former PVL players, who wish to play in the season-ending conference.

And Suzara didn’t deny that.

“Yes, they are very much welcome.” “The doors of the PSL are wide open for them to enter. The PSL is inclusive, not exclusive. For as long as they are competitive and love to play volleyball, they are very much welcome to join us.”

Aside from Gervacio and, possibly, Soltones, one more former PVL standout is set to join the most competitive club league in the country.

Team officials, however, have yet to formally reveal her identity as she is still ironing out some kinks on her possible transfer.