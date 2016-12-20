Will Mika take a break from PSL?

Mika Reyes revealed that she would be finally stepping out of her comfort zone following a banner year in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), Philippine Superliga (PSL) and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

Reyes, the comely middle blocker of F2 Logistics, said she’s currently collaborating with her management firm, Virtual Playground, for a couple of projects outside the playing court.

She said volleyball isn’t a stable job and she wants to explore other opportunities outside the court.

She refused to spill further details, but a member of her inner circle said it has something to do with touring the country to promote volleyball and inspire thousands of young athletes.

Banner year

The year 2016 has been very kind to Reyes.

She opened it with a bang as La Salle finally dethroned bitter rival Ateneo de Manila University in a thrilling finals showdown before leading the Cargo Movers to PSL All-Filipino Conference title.

Then, she was chosen as one of the only seven Filipina players to compete in the FIVB Women’s Club Championship last October.

She accomplished everything while serving as PSL ambassadress, a role reserved for somebody with wholesome image, great attitude and impressive playing credential.

That’s why by next year, Reyes wants to slow things down.

As of now, I’m open to all opportunities. But I won’t completely stop playing. I just want to explore other opportunities outside volleyball.

Taking a breather

The PSL will start with the Invitational Conference in May and Reyes said she still has five months to fulfill her mission and weigh down her options.

It’s not because I’m getting tired from playing. Of course, I also want to rest after spending five years playing collegiate volleyball. I also want to try other things while the PSL is on a break.

Aside from hooking up with her management firm, she’s also looking at managing the family-owned resort in her hometown of Pulilan in Bulacan. But Reyes said she wants to study it carefully before wading into action.

I’m also thinking of discussing it with my uncles. But it’s something that should be planned properly. Engaging in business is a very serious matter that needs to be contemplated properly.

When asked if she’s staying or going, Reyes flashed a beautiful smile. It’s for everybody to find out.