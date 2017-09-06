Will Dindin suit up for Grand Prix?

Dindin Manabat is set to return very soon.

One of the brightest stars in the country today, Manabat is expected to return to power Foton in its title-retention campaign in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

Her sister, Foton team manager Diane Santiago, bared that the rehabilitation of Manabat’s knee is in full swing and she would be in the lineup when the Foton Tornadoes march to the season-ending conference on Oct. 21.

Santiago, however, emphasized that they would break Manabat gently into the system so her surgically-repaired knee won’t be stressed out and a similar setback would be prevented.

“We would dedicate a roster spot for her in the Grand Prix. But we won’t expect a lot of her in the early part of the conference. We want to break her into the game very gently, hoping that she would reach her peak condition around December, or in the crucial stretch of the Grand Prix.”

Manabat is regarded as one of the country’s best middle blockers.

A former top overall pick, Manabat spearheaded Petron to back-to-back crowns, including a clean sweep of the All-Filipino Conference in 2015.

Shortly after losing the titular series of the 2015 Grand Prix to Foton, Manabat announced that she would take a rest to give way for her pregnancy.

She transferred to Foton upon her return and saw action in the Invitational Conference early this year. But fate has a cruel script.

With the Tornadoes fighting hard for the crown, Manabat crashed with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, effectively sidelining her for the next six to eight months.

Santiago said her sister is recuperating pretty well and would be in their roster in the import-spiced conference.

“Her rehab is going well. Her recovery is within the timeline.”

Added muscle

With Manabat set to return, the Tornadoes will be a solid force to be reckoned with in the Grand Prix, a conference that they ruled for the past two seasons.

Foton has yet to complete its lineup, but it would be parading Serbian import in Sara Klisura and Montenegrin reinforcement in Dragana Perunicnic.

Both players may sound unfamiliar to the uninitiated, but for Foton head coach Moro Branislav, they are exactly what he needs to retain their crown.

In fact, the Serbian guru personally scouted and recruited the two Eastern Europeans, believing that their skills, discipline and attitude are at par with other American imports.

“The import-players are training very well and I am satisfied.”

Santiago said with Manabat in the lineup, they would have an additional muscle to battle other top contenders like Petron, F2 Logistics and Cignal.