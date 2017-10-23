Where is Cyd?

Aside from Ara Galang, another former De La Salle University standout in Cyd Demecillo will not suit up with F2 Logistics in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix.

Demecillo has stepped out of the court to conquer greater heights.

After competing in the PSL beach volleyball tournament last summer, F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus shared that the Cebu native turned her focus on chasing her dreams to become a flight attendant.

She trained with Qatar Airways for months, prompting De Jesus to exclude her from the line-up of the Cargo Movers in the All-Filipino Conference.

“Si Cyd kasi nasa Qatar na, flight attendant siya doon – ‘yun na ‘yung bagong career ni Cyd.”

“Actually, last conference hindi ko na siya sinali kasi alam kong medyo busy na siya lalo na sa training at mga examinations niya para makapasok doon sa airline kaya sabi ko ‘di ko na lang siya ila-line-up.”

Demecillo took her first flight last week.

Irreplaceable

Demecillo is no ordinary talent.

She’s a perfect epitome of a reliable spiker.

De Jesus, for one, is no stranger with how she plays her role and delivers when the game is on the line.

He knows that Demecillo is irreplaceable.

“Si Cyd kasi matagal kong nakasama, almost six years. Anytime kailangan ko ng maayos na magse-serve at dedepensa, si Cyd ‘yung naiisip ko kaya ngayon medyo mahirap na maghanap ng katulad niya.”

But, in the end, a father-figure in De Jesus supports her daughter as she spread her wings to follow her dreams.