Venus retires – for good

Looks like we have seen the last hurrah of Venus Bernal.

Bernal, the first Most Valuable Player of the Philippine Superliga (PSL), would no longer be on the roster when Cignal marches to the brand-new season of the PSL mext month.

Together with fellow veteran Michelle Laborte and Filipino-American Shawna-Lei Santos, Bernal will not be around to privide the firepower for the HD Spikers, who will be parading a new coach in two-time champion George Pascua.

She said her return to he court after a long hiatus is only up to the Grand Prix and it’s quite impossible to extend it since she also has a full-time corporate job with Manila Water.

“Until this conference na lang talaga, hindi na talaga mae-extend. “Until this conference na lang talaga, hindi na talaga mae-extend. Wag na, bigyan natin (ng chance) ang ibang players na tumataas ang laro nila. Sa akin naman kasi masaya na ako sa narating ko before eh.”

Bernal reiterated that although she has came out of retirement before, this time she’s really calling it quits – for good.

“Full time akong nagwo-work so ito maganda kasi itong volleyball passion ko rin kasi talaga nakakamiss rin talaga pero ang commitment ko hanggang dito na lang talaga,”

Bernal’s retirement came at the heels of the resignation of Sammy Acaylar, the coach who steered the HD Spiker to back to back finals appearance in the inaugural season of the league.

With Bernal out, young stars like Paneng Mercado, Janine Marciano, Mylene Paat and Jheck Dionela will have their chance to shine under the mentorship of Pascua.

Bernal’s face doesn’t have any trace of sadness.

She knew it was such an amazing career. And it’s something she can’t forget for the rest if her life.