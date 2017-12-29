Unfinished business sparks Sara’s return

Shortly after securing the services of Moro Branislav, Cocolife pulled off another shocker when it signed up Sara Klisura and Taylor Milton for Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix this February.

Klisura and Milton are legitimate game-changers.

The Serbian sensation won the hearts of Filipino fans with her power spikes and stoic expression, a look that is similar to a cold-blooded sniper during the Cold War era. On the court, she means nothing but business.

On the other hand, Milton is the contrary.

Her lefty attacks, solid defense and radiant smile lift up her team, making her one of the most lovable imports ever to see action in the country.

Cocolife team official Joshua Ylaya stressed that having both players and a prolific mentor on board would pave the way for them to make a serious run for the title against powerhouse squads like Petron, Foton and F2 Logistics.

“Sara and Taylor are two of the best players who played here last conference.” “With these outstanding players – and a brilliant coach – on board, we’re confident that we can make a serious run in the next Grand Prix.Our roadmap to the title is now complete.”

Ylaya, who was part of De La Salle University’s golden run to the UAAP throne more than a decade ago, stressed that there’s no need for them to hire a third import since national team member Denden Lazaro already has what it takes to shine against foreign players.

“No need.” “We know Denden can carry us defensively.”

Quest for crown

But more than anything, it was her thirst for crown that ignites Klisura’s return.

Klisura was a scoring machine in her first tour of duty.

In fact, she torched the tough-defending F2 Logistics for 41 points, a scoring output that shattered all previous marks set by other elite scorers like Stephanie Niemer, Bojana Todorovic and Kristy Jaeckel.

But still, there’s something missing on her collection, something which Niemer, Todorovic and Jaeckel has yet to win as well – a PSL Grand Prix title.

“I’m very excited to be back.” “The last I was there, I failed to lead Foton to the title. So I have some ‘unfinished business’ over there. I promise to do everything to help my new team win the championship.”

Ylaya said they would help Klisura achieve her personal milestone by surrounding her with quality players who are also hungry for success.

But with Milton and Branislav helping her, it won’t be a surprise if she emerges as the first scoring champion with a shiny golden crown on her head.

“We love their tandem. We’re looking forward to have them here and help us achieve our goal.” “Winning the title is not a long journey, but at least we’re taking the first few steps.”

Branislav already left for Serbia late Thursday.

He will be back after two weeks, probably with Klisura, to start the grind for the Asset Managers.