Uncharted territory for Dindin

As Foton coach Moro Branislav calls a timeout, a towering figure from the bench rose from her seat and offered words of encouragement to the players.

It was midway in the first set and the Tornadoes were nursing a razor-thin edge over the gritty Cherrylume squad in the opening game of the Rebisco-Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The “trainer” offered words of encouragement to middle blocker Nica Guliman.

Then, she extended patted the back of setter Kyle Negrito before exchanging high-fives with another middle blocker in CJ Rosario.

The spirit of the players lit up.

They know their new trainer plays a very special role in boosting the morale of the team, which is facing tough challenges after undergoing massive revamp in the off-season.

Branislav didn’t waste the opportunity to introduce his new assistant shortly after posting a straight-set conquest of the Iron Lady Warriors.

“Dindin (Manabat) is now one of my assistants.”

“This is good (for her). At this moment she’s having therapy and sitting on the bench with me is good for her.”

The Serbian guru added that Manabat’s new role prepares her for her grand return.

“She would coming in for the Grand Prix so this experience is very good for her.”

“Dindin is an important player for Foton. We want her to be at her best when she returns.”

Staying positive

Manabat is a gem of a talent.

When she barged into the league as the top overall pick of Petron in 2014, she posted eye-popping numbers to raise the level of competition in this young semi-professional women’s volleyball league.

Her playing took a backseat last year when she gave birth, but resurfaced again, this time with Foton, to form a twin tower combo with younger sister Jaja Santiago.

She had a slow start in last year’s Grand Prix to give way for her recovery.

But in the Invitational Conference early this year, disaster struck.

With Foton in the heat of punching a finals ticket, Manabat crashed with a knee injury in the final day of eliminations. Few days later, it was assessed that she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, a sorry development that would sideline her for the next six to eight months.

Instead of watching from afar, the Tornadoes gave her a crucial role, enabling her to watch the game from a coach’s perspective and groom her for her grand return.

“Honestly, may inggit because I really want to play.”

“But on the other hand, it’s very positive because nakaupo ako sa coaches’ bench. It motivates me na magpursige sa therapy at makalaro soon.”

She said the role – and the trust – given to her means a lot.

“I am very happy because I’m still part of the team.”

“Sobrang makakatulong sya sa recovery ko kasi syempre I saw some players in this league who suffered the same injury as mine, pero look at them now, their now playing at their maximum potential.”

“So definitely, they inspire me to push harder and psychologically it gives me relief that I don’t need to worry because once fully healed na ako, I’ll make sure to come back stronger for myself and, of course, for Foton.”

The timeout had ended and Branislav and his staff went back to the bench.

Manabat, meanwhile, was still keeping an eye contact with Guliman and Rosario.

At the back of her mind, she’s barking instructions.

But deep in her heart, she’s uttering a little prayer, hoping to join these young Tornadoes in an official game very soon.