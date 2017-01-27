Tunay finds true love at Petron

Carmela Tunay walked into her first practice with Petron and found a handful of familiar faces ranging from head coach Shaq Delos Santos, assistant coach Ian Fernandez and setter Rhea Dimaculangan.

Tunay, a former University of Santo Tomas star, will see action for the Tri-Activ Spikers when they campaign in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Invitational Conference this March.

Although she would suit up for only one conference, the love she’s been getting from her Petron teammates – some of them are her friends – is very overwhelming.

“Ang gaan ng feeling hindi lang sa dahil nandon yung mga former teammates ko, kungdi dahil feel ko na welcome ako sa kanila. Masaya yung team at walang KJ.”

Joining Petron seems like a logical move for Tunay.

Delos Santos, a former UST head coach, served as his chief recruiter out of St. Paul while Fernandez was his trainer with the Tigresses. Of course, Dimaculangan used to be the star playmaker of UST when she was still a rookie while another veteran in Aiza Maizo-Pontillas is a legendary figure in Thomasian volleyball.

Former UST teammates Marivic Meneses and Sisi Rondina are also in Petron’s roster, but will be joining the team as soon as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) battle is over.

Seamless transition

Aside from former UST aces, Tunay would also be joining holdovers Frances Molina, Carmina Aganon, April Ross Hingpit and Mayette Zapanta at Petron.

Former La Salle star Mika Reyes would also be there.

But Tunay doesn’t see any problem with that.

She said her transition would be seamless.

“We started training last Monday pero light pa lang kasi tinitingnan pa ni Coach Shaq kung papano kami magje-jell as a team. He said that’s important because the skills will always be there.”

Tunay, however, said after sitting out for almost a year, she’s still working her tail off to get back in shape and help Petron reclaim its lost glory.

“No expectations.” “No expectations.” “I’m not expecting a lot of playing time knowing na malalakas din mga teammates ko with Ate Aiza, Ate Rhea and others on board. But I’ll make the most out of everything.”

Previous reports have it that Tunay would be resuming her hosting career after the Invitationals.

She, however, would be leaving her doors wide open for volleyball opportunities. Volleyball, after all, is her first love – and Petron helped her rekindled that love affair.