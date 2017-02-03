Tubino comes back home

Former RC Cola-Army open spiker Honey Royse Tubino appreciated the warm welcome showed by Cignal when she formally returned to the club for 2017 Philippine Superliga (PSL) wars.

A former University of Perpetual Help, Tubino skipped the grueling eight-month basic military training in Army to focus on playing for the national team if and when she gets included in the pool.

But to make sure that she will make this year productive, Tubino as well as Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga transferred to Cignal for a solid shot at the national team.

It was Tubino, in fact, who encouraged Daquis and Gonzaga to suit up for the HD Spikers because she’s sure that they’ll be taken care of by the management.

“Oo sabi ko kasi sa kanila na okay dito yung management, okay lahat at alagang-alaga ang mga players dito.” “Oo sabi ko kasi sa kanila na okay dito yung management, okay lahat at alagang-alaga ang mga players dito.” “Cignal kasi naging part na ‘to ng buhay ko tapos nandito na rin yung mga former teammates ko kaya alam kong okay yung pagtanggap nila samin.”

Tubino said she felt overwhelmed by how the HD Spikers welcomed them when they reported in the first day of training Wednesday at the Rizal Technological University gym.

“I feel overwhelm sa pag-welcome ka nila samin. Siyempre matagal ko din silang nakasama so it’s good to be back talaga.”

When long-time teammate Jheck Dionela passed by, Tubino flashed a beautiful smile.

There’s really no place like home.