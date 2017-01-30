Is Tubino also skipping military training?

A day after Jovelyn Gonzaga made a surprise appearance in the tryouts for the national team last Saturday, another enlisted personnel showed up – Honey Royse Tubino.

Tubino joined Aby Marano, Rachel Anne Daquis, Denden Lazaro and other national team hopefuls in the second day of the tryouts, much to the surprise of sideliners who believe that she’s headed for an eight-month military training with the Philippine Army.

Tubino could be an asset to the national team in the AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship in Manila and the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur this August.

A power-hitting open spiker from University of Perpetual Help, Tubino is beaming with international experience after seeing action in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship with Venus Bernal, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Angeli Tabaquero and Pau Soriano in 2013.

She was also part of the national team selection assembled by the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) to campaign in the previous SEA Games.

Unfortunately, that team never made it to the Games as the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) suddenly withdrew its recognition from the federation.

Two years later, Tubino is trying again. And this time, it appears that nothing can stop her from clinching a spot in the national roster.

“Syempre, gusto ko i-try ulit na ma-experience ang makapasok sa RP Team.”

Endless possibilities

Like Gonzaga, Tubino is also set to undergo an eight-month military training at the Training and Doctrine Center of the Army in Capas, Tarlac.

RC Cola-Army, in fact, filed a one-year leave of absence in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) as most of its players would not be available to compete. But Tubino said there’s a strong possibility that she will skip such crucial exercise, especially when she gets selected to be part of the national team.

“May pina-process ako sa Army, which is sana ma-approve. Sana maintindihan nila yung desire ko na makapaglaro ulit para sa Pilipinas. Pareho kami ni Jovelyn. Hopefully, ma-approve yun.”

She said she would do everything to survive the cut and represent the country in two major international competitions ahead.

“Sisiguraduhin ko naman na pag ibinigay nila yung opportunity sa akin, makakaya kong gampanan ng maayos. Siguro ko based sa experience, nadun namin yung experience at tibay ng loob ko. Handa akong lumaban para sa bayan.”

Yes, one doesn’t have to be a frontliner in the battle to serve the country. One can also serve the country through volleyball.