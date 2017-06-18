Tough balancing act for Kim

Aside from their lack of fighting heart, Ramil De Jesus admitted that the divided attention of his wards between F2 Logistics and National Team is also a major reason behind their flat start in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

The reigning champion was in a strange territory when it won only a single match in the first round to finish third in Pool A, sending it to Pool D together with tailenders Sta. Lucia, Cocolife and Cherrylume.

The Cargo Movers only regained their old winning form at the start of the second round following a convincing victory over the Asset Managers.

With that, De Jesus hopes that his squad would sustain its momentum as it seeks better chances going into the next round.

He also urged his key players Kim Fajardo, Aby Maraño and Dawn Macandili, who are all part of the National Team, to balance their focus in fulfilling their duties for the club team and for the flag.

“Sana makapag-focus pa kasi alam naman natin na ‘yung iba selected sa National Team.”

Out of focus

After the announcement of the final roster, the National Team started to go full blast in preparation for two major international tournaments – the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship.

On Friday morning, Fajardo, Maraño and Macandili had to leave early after their National Team’s training as they had to attend to their usual morning grind with F2 Logistics.

A former National Team coach, De Jesus, for one, understands their situation since the international competitions are just around the corner.

But now that the Cargo Movers are in the crucial stage of their title-retention bid in the PSL, he has to ask Fajardo, Maraño, and Macandili to work out their roles for the team first.

“Hindi ko rin naman masisisi gawa ng malapit na rin naman ang SEA Games.”

“Pero sabi ko nitong mga nakaraang araw, bawi tayo sa training kasi naunahan kami ng dalawang talo sa group namin, kasi hindi ko maalis na ang focus nila. Hati eh.”

De Jesus added that it’s hard for the Cargo Movers to train without their playmaker in Fajardo, who plays a crucial role for the defending champions.

“Okay lang sana kung spikers ang mawawala sa training pero kapag setter kasi siya ang playmaker eh, kaya mabigat sa team kung wala si Kim.”

Doubling the effort

Fajardo, for one, didn’t deny De Jesus’ claim.

She spilled that she indeed struggles to balance her attention for both F2 Logistics and the National Team.

But she’s always willing to double her efforts to comply with the demands of both parties as their starting playmaker.

“Hindi madali, lalo na sa part ko as a setter kasi kailangan lahat kabisado ko. Tinatrabaho ko pa rin naman lahat sa training kaso baka kulang pa siguro ‘yung efforts ko.”

“Kailangan kasi nagje-jell kami sa loob ng court sa kahit anong team – National Team at saka dito sa F2.”

Fajardo knows her priorities.

And she’s willing to do everything no matter how hard takes.