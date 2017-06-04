Tornadoes whip up a storm

Despite losing more than half of its championship team, Foton remains a force to be reckoned with when it bids in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference starting this Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Tornadoes – the reigning queens of the Grand Prix – lost quality role players like Rhea Dimaculangan, Angeli Araneta, Sisi Rondina and Bia General, but it will be hardly felt as they came up with a massive recruitment program to fill the void.

Foton tapped Far Eastern University stalwarts Heather Guino-o and Kyle Negrito as well as Nica Guliman, CJ Rosario and Roselyn Doria to play crucial roles while Iumi Yongco, Shang Berte, Glayssa Torres, Ivy Perez, Jen Reyes and veteran Rubie de Leon will be back in harness.

Jaja Santiago, probably the country’s brightest bet in the international stage, will serve as the cornerstone together with fellow national team member Maika Ortiz and rising star EJ Laure.

Team manager Diane Santiago knows it will be an uphill climb, but this new breed of Tornadoes are all ready for the task.

“This may be a new team, but this is definitely a fighting team.”

“Everybody is very motivated and ready to continue our winning tradition.”

New role

One of the biggest stars missing is Dindin Manabat.

After giving birth last year, Manabat showed up in fighting shape and worked hard to banner the Tornadoes in the Invitationals.

But luck wasn’t on her side.

As the tourney enters its crucial stretch, Manabat crashed with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, prompting her to be sidelined for at least six to eight weeks.

It was a major blow to the Tornadoes as her presence, together with younger sister Santiago, could have made them legitimate title contenders.

Manabat, however, will remain heavily involved this conference.

“She will still be at the bench after coach Moro (Branislav) appointed her as our trainer.”

“Giving her a bench role is a logical move. At least she can gain a ringside view of the team while she’s still recovering. It will prepare her mentally and emotionally for her return next conference.”

Diane added that aside from Manabat and the rest of the Tornadoes, this year’s All-Filipino would also serve as a major challenge for their Serbian mentor.

“Everybody is getting challenged, including coach Moro. He knows that all teams are strong and we must put up a very good fight to survive.”

“Since we’re a young team, we will just take it slow. We will work hard one game at a time and see where it will lead us.”