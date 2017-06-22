Tornadoes make great escape

In one fleeting moment, the unblemished mark of Foton was hanging in limbo.

Everybody was off.

Jaja Santiago, the wiry national team member, was not in her usual self while EJ Laure and Maika Ortiz were sputtering on both ends as well.

The first set was ugly.

The second set was also messy.

It was devastating.

Suddenly, a ray of hope shone on these Tornadoes. And before they knew it, they were engaged in a furious firefight with Generika-Ayala, hammering and pounding the Lifesavers as if their lives were on the line.

Santiago summed it perfectly: They needed to relax.

“Noong first two sets parang lutang kaming lahat.”

“Hindi naman ako kinakabahan pero lumulutang talaga ‘yung isip ko. Hindi ko alam kung bakit rin ganoon kaya kinalma ko nalang ‘yung sarili ko baka kasi lalong lang masira ang laro ko.”

The Tornadoes recollected themselves and managed to escape with a 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15, 15-7 win. Their unblemished mark had been preserved and Foton moved on the brink of capturing the top seed in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference.

Rebuilding team

Santiago admitted that expectations were low when they marched into the tournament.

The support cast of the team that bagged the PSL Grand Prix crown was gone and was replaced by a group of untested greenhorns. Their best player in the Invitationals – Dindin Manabat – was also reduced into a mere spectator after suffering an ACL.

Winning was such a major challenge.

But to her surprise, everybody showed up hungry.

After lording it over in the lighter Pool B, Foton launched a massive coup when it downed erstwhile unbeaten Cignal, a veteran squad bannered by three of the best players in the country today in Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis and Honey Royse Tubino.

The victory completely changed the complexion of the Tornadoes.

They morphed from a rebuilding team into a legitimate title contender.

They turned doubters into believers.

That’s why having a flat start against the Lifesavers didn’t come as a surprise. Maybe they peaked too early or, maybe, Santiago and her troops are already feeling the pain of this short – but very punishing – tournament.

But she begs to disagree.

“Hindi naman namin iniisip na nagpi-peak kami ng maaga kasi nasa rebuilding stage pa rin yung team namin.”

“Masyado lang kasing tight noong una eh, kaya sabi ko ‘relax lang’.”

Yes, the Tornadoes did relax.

They dismissed the pressure and focused on the task.

In the end, they ran away with what would go down as the league’s greatest escape.