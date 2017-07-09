Time to shine for Majoy

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino best-of-three finals between F2 Logistics and Petron starting Tuesday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center will be Majoy Baron’s grand coronation in the biggest stage of local volleyball.

After winning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) crown in the UAAP, Baron is the solid force behind the Cargo Movers surge’ after a pair of misfortunes early in the conference.

In the semifinals against veteran-laden Cignal squad, Baron delivered 10 points while terrorizing the net with her airtight defense that made it difficult for spikers Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga and Royse Tubino to operate.

But more than anything else, it was her four consecutive aces that allowed the Cargo Movers to pull away and seal the victory.

De Jesus said aside from her vast improvement, luck also played a key roll in Baron’s improved performance.

“Actually when Mika (Reyes) was here, Majoy’s playing time was very minimal. Majoy got a break when Mika left. She became more confident, especially now that she was named season MVP of the UAAP. Her confidence level was already high at the start of the season.”

De Jesus said he didn’t challenge Baron – not even a simple pep talk.

“Actually, wala. As you saw in the previous UAAP, she’s the most consistent among all middle (blockers). So you really know it’s coming.”

Passing of torch

Reyes said Baron is a fitting successor to her role as the star middle blocker of La Salle.

She is tall, long, athletic and very coachable, making her a perfect compliment to playmaker Kim Fajardo and spikers Desiree Cheng, Ara Galang and Kim Dy in the Cargo Movers’ rotation.

And now they are facing off in Philippine volleyball’s brightest stage – the PSL All-Filipino finals – Reyes and the Blaze Spikers must pay special attention.

“She’s performing very well. Even before we left La Salle, I always tell her what to do. So she already has an idea on big-time competition because we’ve been always talking about it when we were in college.”

Reyes said they expect the finals to be the Cargo Movers’ venue to defend their crown and show that they are the country’s most solid squad without getting any foreign support.

But for Baron, it would be her grand coronation night, her brightest moment to display her brilliance.

It would be her time to shine.