Thai clubs eye PSL stars

Four Philippine Superliga (PSL) stars are being considered as guest players by various Thai ballclubs in the Thai-Denmark Super League in March.

Aby Marano and Kim Fajardo of F2 Logistics, Jaja Santiago of Foton and Jovelyn Gonzaga of RC Cola-Army are being eyed to suit up to power the Thai ballclubs in the prestigious tourney, which serves as the ultimate battle among club teams in Thailand.

Suzara, a ranking official of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC), said some executives of the Thailand Volleyball Association (TVA) reached out to him during their AVC meeting in Bangkok last week.

He, however, said that among the four, only Marano has the realistic chance of making it as Fajardo and Santiago would be tied up with their respective university teams while Gonzaga will undergo an eight-month Candidate Soldier Training Course at the Training and Doctrine Center of the Philippine Army in Capas, Tarlac.

Marano, the league’s 1st Best Middle Blocker for three consecutive conferences, would be a perfect fit for having impeccable timing at the defensive end as well as devil-may-care attitude on the court which Thai volleyball fans would surely love.

She’s also quite popular in Bangkok after seeing action in the Thai-Denmark Super League last March as well as the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship last October.

Suzara refused to identify the clubs are interested in them, but a source with deep knowledge of what went on in the meeting confirmed that Supreme Chonburi is willing to open its wallet just to tap the 6-foot-5 Santiago, the Most Valuable Player of the recent PSL Grand Prix.

This is because of our good working relationship with our Thai counterparts. They want to acquire four of our stars for the Thai Super League this March. It’s just a one-week tournament so it’s quite possible for us to send our players there. They’ve been very generous in sending us players so we might as well return the favor.

Tichaya Boonlert was the latest Thai to campaign in the country after serving as first setter of the PSL-F2 Logistics Manila in the recent FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

Dindin, too

Aside from the four stars, Thai volleyball executives are also looking at Dindin Manabat. But Suzara said Manabat’s availability would all depend on how she would regain her playing condition from now until early March.

They are very updated with what's going on around the PSL. They were impressed with how Dindin played in the Grand prix and saw her potential to regain her good shape. They told me that they would closely monitor her condition and give me a call if ever. But they can tap any players from our league. This would be a good break for us because we can gain whatever knowledge and volleyball technology our regional neighbor has an adopt it to our system.

Bright future

A few days ago, it was reported that former Ateneo star Alyssa Valdez is being eyed by 3BB Nakornonnt.

The club’s official Facebook page reported that Valdez’s superb all-around game served as the main basis for her acquisition.

Alyssa Valdez will help reinforce the team with her superb all-around game both in offense and in defense.

Sources from Valdez’s inner circle, however, clarified that nothing definite at the moment. She, in fact, has yet to sign a contract to formally seal her inclusion in the Thai club, which is looking to improve from a fifth-place finish last year.

Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. (LVPI) also clarified that 3BB Nakornonnt also has yet to request for her international transfer certificate (ITC), the process that would give her the green light to play in Thailand’s most prestigious league.

An insider from the LVPI said the federation is wiling to allow Valdez to bring her talent to Bangkok “if reports were true.”

If reports were true that a Thai club is interested in acquiring her, I don’t see any problem with that. We would gladly help her Thai club process her transfer.

Indeed, the future of Philippine volleyball looks bright.