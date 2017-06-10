Sweet surprise for Jaja

Jaja Santiago posted eye-popping numbers in Foton’s four-set win over Generika in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

She finished the night with 30 kills, three aces and two blocks for 35 points, an offensive output that makes her the second highest scoring local player in the history of this prestigious club league.

The holders of the highest scoring output is Kristy Jaeckel of Mane ‘N Tail with 40 points; Stephanie Niemer of Petron and Bojana Todorovic of Philips Gold with 38 points; and Dindin Manabat then of Petron with 37 points.

What’s even more surprising was the fact that Santiago tallied her mark in just four sets.

Santiago said the feat came as a major surprise as she has yet to go full blast with her training with the Tornadoes after seeing action for Rebisco-PSL Manila side in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan.

She, in fact, saw very limited action in their opening match against Cherrylume last Tuesday due to jetlag following a grueling 35-hour travel.

“Actually, I didn’t know that I made 35 points.”

“I’m just happy that I start to regain my form because, as you can see, I still had jetlag in our last game (against Cherrylume).”

She added that she still has a lot of catching ups to do, especially since the All-Filipino Conference is such a very short battle.

“But for me, I think I still need to work more. I also had a lot of attack errors. So I still want to push myself even further to become consistent.”

“I still need to work double time. I still need to work on my game.”

Still adjusting

Foton coach Moro Branislav opted to switch Santiago to the opposite spiker position to maximize her height, length and great athleticism.

The adjustment started in the Grand Prix last year and was carried over by National University coach Roger Gorayeb in the UAAP early this year.

But Santiago said she has yet to fully grasp the role.

“There are times that I’m telling myself that I still like to be a quicker (middle blocker).”

“But I also told myself that if I won’t love my new position, which is utility (opposite spiker), I won’t step up and nothing will happen. That’s why I’m still committing a lot of attack errors because I have yet to fully grasp the approach of a utility.”

“But I’m working hard in training. I’m studying it carefully and make sure to allot extra time after training to work on it.”

She said she can’t take things lightly.

“At this point, I can’t afford to rest. Because whenever I rest, I always lose my timing that makes it harder for me to play the following day.”

Sure, Santiago is now in league’s history as one of its most explosive scorers.

But her work is not yet done.

Yet, this is just the beginning.