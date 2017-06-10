Sweet surprise for Jaja

Jaja Santiago posted eye-popping numbers in Foton’s four-set win over Generika in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.
She finished the night with 30 kills, three aces and two blocks for 35 points, an offensive output that makes her the second highest scoring local player in the history of this prestigious club league.
The holders of the highest scoring output is Kristy Jaeckel of Mane ‘N Tail with 40 points; Stephanie Niemer of Petron and Bojana Todorovic of Philips Gold with 38 points; and Dindin Manabat then of Petron with 37 points.
What’s even more surprising was the fact that Santiago tallied her mark in just four sets.
Santiago said the feat came as a major surprise as she has yet to go full blast with her training with the Tornadoes after seeing action for Rebisco-PSL Manila side in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan.
She, in fact, saw very limited action in their opening match against Cherrylume last Tuesday due to jetlag following a grueling 35-hour travel.
She added that she still has a lot of catching ups to do, especially since the All-Filipino Conference is such a very short battle.
Foton coach Moro Branislav opted to switch Santiago to the opposite spiker position to maximize her height, length and great athleticism.
The adjustment started in the Grand Prix last year and was carried over by National University coach Roger Gorayeb in the UAAP early this year.
But Santiago said she has yet to fully grasp the role.
She said she can’t take things lightly.
Sure, Santiago is now in league’s history as one of its most explosive scorers.
But her work is not yet done.
Yet, this is just the beginning.