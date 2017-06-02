SLR out to build from ground up

After a fruitless stint in the previous conference, Sta. Lucia Realty is out to make a major rebound when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) kicks off this Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Lady Realtors made a massive overhaul.

They will be marching with a pair of new recruits – Rebecca Rivera and Mar-Jana Phillips – as well as renewed fighting spirit with the return of seasoned mentor Sammy Acaylar following a one-conference leave of absence.

Acaylar, who will handle the men’s national team in the 29th Southeast Asian Games, said they should be considered as among the heavyweights together with Petron, Cignal and F2 Logistics.

He said Rivera and Phillips should not be taken for granted as they are coming in with glowing credentials after campaigning for University of Connecticut and Juniata College in the United States, respectively.

They will also parade some local recruits like former University of Santo Tomas standouts Rica Rivera and Pamela Lastimosa as well as veteran Danika Gendrauli and Shirley Salamagos.

“I think we should also be considered as one of the teams-to-beat this conference.”

“We have good recruits and the vibe during training is very positive. We are on the same page and everybody wants to win. If we will work hard, I think we’ll go far.”

Good combination

Acaylar said Rivera and Phillips are good combination.

A comely playmaker from Canada, Rivera plays an American brand of game using fast plays and quick reaction. She reads the defense perfectly and is smart enough to identify the loopholes on the opposing team’s defense.

“Becca is a ‘scoring setter.’ She knows how to read the defense perfectly and she can identify the lapses on the opponent’s defense. She also communicates well with her teammates despite playing an American brand of game.”

Rivera is the fourth US-based setter to play in the country.

Former top overall pick Iris Tolenada was the first followed by Lindsay Dowd and Shawna-Lei Santos.

But Acaylar believes Rivera has what it takes to be successful.

In fact, Phillips is making the transition easier for her.

“What we have is a setter-spiker combo. Since both of them are used to the American game, their transition to Filipino volleyball is very easy. Unlike the previous Fil-Am setters before her, Becca has a Fil-Am spiker to make it easier for her.”

Acaylar noted that Phillips is a strong spiker who can dominate the attack zone.

But she’s still working on some of attacking techniques like off-speed and drop shots.

“She told me, ‘Coach, I want to learn more. Please teach me more about Filipino volleyball.’”

“The mere fact that she’s open to learn shows how serious she is to excel. I really like her attitude.”

Sta. Lucia landed in a very tough group together with Petron, Cignal and reigning champion F2 Logistics.

But Acaylar is optimistic that they will make a serious run.

“With the kind of buildup that we had, there’s no way for us to go but up.”