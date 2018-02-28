Silva earns Moro’s nod

Gyselle Silva was at her best as she had an emphatic performance for rookie team Smart in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center.

The Cuban sensation was simply impressive.

In a team that lacks star power, she delivered an amazing 33 points – one of the league’s highest scoring outburst ever in a three-set duel.

Sideliners said had the match went the distance, say four set or more, she could have easily surpassed the league scoring record of 41 points set by Sara Klisura in a five-set battle last year.

Out of those 33 points, 32 came from attacks in just 77 attempts.

She was so impressive that she emerged as the top trending topic in Twitter nationwide and impressed even one of her rivals in Cignal import Jeane Horton.

Upon seeing her production, the bubbly American playfully said: Oh sh***! She really had 32 attack points in just 77 attempts? You gotta be kidding me. Wow!!

And it was enough for her to catch the attention of Serbian coach Moro Branislav.

“I was impressed.” “This is just my opinion, but I believe we have found a new star in Silva. Her arrival is very good for PSL and Philippine volleyball. She adds more quality to competition and it is not every day that your local players can play against a high-level international player like Silva.”

More to come

Silva won’t be alone in her carrying the fight for the Giga Hitters.

A Serbian spiker by the name of Sanja Trivunovic will be coming over to serve as Smart’s second import.

Branislav, who brought the likes of Katarina Vukamanovic and Klisura to the country, said Trivunovic is a no non-sense spiker who can light up the scoreboard.

In fact, she used to be her player in a club team in Belgrade where Klisura and international superstar Tijana Boskovic were the stars of the show.

“Just wait for Smart’s other import, Sanja.” “She’s my former player in Serbia for (Partizan) Vizura where she played with Klisura and Boskovic. I can’t say that she’s better than Klisura, but she’s definitely worth watching.”

Trivunovic won’t be around when the Giga Hitters face Petron as she is set to arrive Thursday night.

For now, Silva will be a one-woman show in breaking scoring records and winning the hearts of local fans.