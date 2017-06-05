Semis stint on Lifesavers’ mind

Making it to the semifinals is the ultimate goal of Generika-Ayala when it starts its campaign in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference on Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Compared to other teams, the Lifesavers hardly made any drastic move in the off-season.

Skipper Gen Casugod will remain as the focal point on offense while Patty Orendain, Shaya Adorador, Chloe Cortez and Fiola Ceballos will deliver the points for the squad, which failed to catch the bus to the semis in the past couple of conferences.

For good measure, former University of the Philippines ace Marian Buitre was added to help Kath Arado, Bia General, Angelica Legacion, Acy Masangkay, Carol Cerveza, Mikaela Lopez and Jasmine Alcayde come up with a serious fight.

Head coach Francis Vicente said their roster may not be as powerful like, say Petron or Cignal, but they would slug it out every game.

“We have a complete team. Everybody is ready to compete.”

Vicente, who is still fresh from steering the Rebisco-PSL Manila squad in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan last week, added that their advantage would be their chemistry since the nucleus of their previous squad was hardly untouched.

“I think we’re already familiar with each other – and that will be our advantage.”

Ultimate goal

Based on the league format, the champion will be named on July 15 to give way for the national team’s two-week training in Japan that starts on July 18.

With that, the eight teams were divided into two pools with Petron, F2 Logistics, Cignal and Sta. Lucia going to Pool A while Foton, Cocolife, Cherrylume and Generika-Ayala barging into Pool B.

Members of each pool will play in a single-round robin with the top two in each pool advancing to form Pool C while the bottom two will be relegated to Pool D.

After another round of action, they will compete in crossover quarterfinals with the survivors advancing to the semifinals before the best-of-three final showdown.

The Lifesavers will be facing Cocolife in their first match.

And Vicente said there’s a strong sense of urgency for them to prevail.

“We have to hit the ground running and win right away.”

“Our goal is to make it to the top two to gain a fighting chance of making it to the semifinals. Cocolife is looming to be a threat so we must win over them in our first match.”

He said making it to the semis is very crucial.

From the semis, anything is possible.