Santos plays beautiful music with Fajardo

After a suffering a third-set meltdown, F2 Logistics was looking to pull away from Sta. Lucia in the fourth set of their Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference match over the weekend.

The Cargo Movers were up 11 points when Shawna-Lei Santos subbed in for Kim Kianna Dy in the opposite side.

It was a strange territory for her.

But what’s more surprising was how she made over 2,000 screaming fans in Batangas City Coliseum turned their heads at the latter part of the match.

It took Santos three attempts before Kim Fajardo nailed an uncanny hit to tow the Cargo Movers five points away from their fourth consecutive win.

Fajardo returned the favor when they only needed three points to end the match after the Lady Realtors committed an attack error.

She set up Santos.

The Filipino-American didn’t disappoint as she put down the hammer.

That didn’t end there.

It was also Santos who applied the finishing touches off a combination play, thanks to Fajardo and the rest of the Cargo Movers’ trust on her.

“I think I was able to “pull it off” by the love and support I receive from my teammates and coaching staff.”

“The support and faith from the coaching staff to even give me chance to play shows how much they believe in me. So every time I step on the court I try my best to make them proud.”

“I mean the reaction I received after we won the game was one of the many instances where my team has supported me.”

Setter connection

Despite coming from different parts of the world, Santos and Fajardo were able to jell under the mentorship of seasoned coach Ramil De Jesus.

De Jesus has been maximizing the potential of these attacking playmakers who keep their opponents guessing.

More importantly, Santos said it was a ‘great setter connection’ with Fajardo that allows them to play beautiful music together.

“Kim and I, I believe, have a great setter connection.”

“We work hard and we push each other. We make each other better. The game against Sta. Lucia is just an example of that.”

With that, she hopes nothing but to have constant relationship with Fajardo in and out of the court so they could tow the Cargo Movers back to the crown.

“We pushed each other to be a great setter and hitter for our team. We are gaining that trust and respect for one another. I am also learning a lot from her as a setter. We get along great and I hope that it only continues to grow.”

True enough, Santos brought a lot of surprises when she returned for another tour of duty.

She, however, is still in the process of earning the trust of her new coaches and teammates.

It won’t be a walk in the park.

But she is willing to prove herself.

“I am just trying to find where I fit in with my teammates. Whether it consists of me setting, hitting or just being that person to spread positive vibes on the team.”