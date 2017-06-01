Rivera eager to prove herself

Rebecca Rivera, Sta. Lucia’s newest recruit from Ontario, Canada, is all set to showcase her playmaking ability when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference opens on June 6 at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

All eyes are now on her.

A close relative of local singer Ariel Rivera, Rivera emerged as one of the outstanding setters in the Division I of the United States NCAA when she was playing for University of Connecticut.

Also a two-time Under-18 national champion setter in Canada, Rivera is tipped to give local playmakers like Kim Fajardo and Rhea Dimaculangan a run for their money should she throw her hat in the national team.

But she quickly dismissed the discussion.

Rivera, who has been training with the Lady Realtors for the past week, has yet to prove her worth, especially with the former NCAA Best Setter Djanel Cheng still on board.

She’s willing to accept any role to help the team improve.

“I don’t have a starting spot or anything yet so I’m fighting for my spot.”

“But I’ll do whatever it takes, whatever the coaches need me to do, I’ll do it. If I just need to go into server point, I’ll do that. I’ll just whatever I can to help.”

Pool of death

After finishing her studies at University of Connecticut, Rivera’s father, Leo, urged her to continue her volleyball career in the Philippines with hopes of crafting her own name.

“My dad gave me the idea to come and play here after college because I wasn’t ready to stop playing volleyball after college.”

“So, when my dad told me about the PSL and all of that, it really like opens my eyes since I haven’t been to Manila for a long time. And now that I have a time to go after I graduate, why not play here and continue my volleyball career.”

But the 5-foot-7 Rivera’s mettle would surely be tested as the Lady Realtors landed on the so-called “Pool of Death.”

They are in Pool A together with powerhouse teams Petron, Cignal and reigning champion F2 Logistics while Foton, Generika-Ayala, Cocolife and Cherrylume comprise Pool B.

It would be a tough call for Rivera and the Lady Realtors.

Petron, Cignal, F2 Logistics all came up with a solid roster that could lead them to the crown of the country’s prestigious semi-professional league.

Rivera, however, knows that it would be a tough competition.

But she’s up for the challenge.

“I guess all I have to do is work hard and bring a lot of intensity to the team.”

“I expect good competition, obviously. I mean, I can speak for all the athletes of this league since we’re all competitors and we’re here to win. So, I expect tough games all the time.”

“We’ll see how this season goes.”

She knows it’s still a long way to go.

And nothing comes easy if she won’t work hard and prove herself.