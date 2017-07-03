Rise of Lady Troopers

The old guard of local volleyball – Philippine Army – is not yet ready to call it quits.

Despite moving to various club teams, the Lady Troopers are still tipped to make a grand return in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) next year.

Jovelyn Gonzaga, the heart and soul of the battle-scarred squad, said they remain intact and are still ready to go all-out to challenge league’s heavyweights like Petron, F2 Logistics and Foton.

After failing to win the PSL Grand Prix crown last year, the Lady Troopers went on their separate ways.

Gonzaga is now playing for Cignal together with former Army teammates spiker Rachel Anne Daquis and Honey Royse Tubino as well as libero Sha Siatan-Torres.

Joanne Bunag, meanwhile, joined their head coach Kungfu Reyes and former team captain Tina Salak at Cocolife while Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo, Jessey de Leon and former assistant coach Rico de Guzman are now in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

But the most notable absentees are the members of the support crew.

Nerissa Bautista, Tin Agno, Genie Sabas, Sarah Jane Gonzales, Lutgarda Malaluan and Jennie Delos Reyes all entered the candidate soldier training course, a grueling six-month military training at the Training and Doctrine Center in Capas, Tarlac.

The group started the course in February and is tipped to step out later this month.

Gonzaga, who will see action with the national team in the AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship and the 29th Southeast Asian Games, said they could have participated as one complete unit in the PSL Grand Prix from October to December.

But those who will be coming out of training opt to rest their weary bodies and train hard to regain their groove and come back stronger for next year’s campaign.

“There’s still an Army team. We’re still intact.”

“But the plan is to go back to active competition next year so those who came out from training will have a lot of time to recuperate and regain their rhytmn.”

Legacy

Army is arguably the most decorated squad in the PSL.

With Gonzaga, Tubino and Daquis at the attack zone, Salak orchestrating the attack, Agno and Torres manning the backline and former SEA Games campaigners Michelle Carolino and Balse-Pabayo providing veteran experience, the Lady Troopers were the most feared team in the PSL.

They won the league’s first three titles before taking a one-year hiatus.

When they returned, they resumed their winning ways with a masterful conquest of the junior national team of Thailand to claim the 2016 PSL Invitational Conference title.

Army made history as it became the first local club team to dominate a Thai squad in an official match since the national women’s team won the gold medal in the 1993 Southeast Asian Games.

Few months later, Gonzaga and Bautista prevailed over the powerhouse tandem of Sisi Rondina and Patty Orendain of Foton in the PSL Beach Volleyball competition.

But fate had a cruel script.

The Lady Troopers fell short in the All-Filipino and the Grand Prix with players like Daquis, Bunag and Bautista struggling to remain healthy.

The Lady Troopers, in fact, were looking good against Foton in the semifinals of the All-Filipino Conference but Daquis – their top scorer — crashed with a foot injury that completely doomed their title bid.

Gonzaga said the final sentence of their storied campaign has yet to be written.

They will still return stronger, better than ever.

And their great legacy in Philippine volleyball lives on.