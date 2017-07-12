RDJ refuses to surrender

Game 1 of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference best-of-three series had long ended, but the dugout of F2 Logistics was a beehive of activities.

A lot of fans, family members, supporters and reporters were waiting outside.

Finally, a dejected Ramil de Jesus surfaced.

He knew they played their worst game of the season.

He knew that it wasn’t the real Cargo Movers who showed up and were flattened to the ground by a rampaging, star-studded Petron squad – 25-23, 25-21, 25-19.

“Petron played well. They executed their game plan to perfection and made life difficult for us. From where I stand, it was not the usual game of F2 Logistics. I know we are still capable of turning things around.”

Battered

The Cargo Movers were simply battered on both ends.

Only Kim Dy managed to deliver double digit at the attack zone with 11 points while

Aby Marano had six points, way below her stunning performance against Cignal in the semifinals where they punched a ticket back to the finals.

Last year’s Most Valuable Player Dawn Macandili was also sluggish.

With Bernadeth Pons and Sisi Rondina spewing fire at the attack zone, Macandili struggled to provide a good first ball, leaving playmaker Kim Fajardo and top spiker

Ara Galang grasping for form. And de Jesus made sure to let his wards know.

“Most of the players were chosen to be part of the national team so they might as well come up with a national team-like performance. Minsan ang adrenaline mataas. So nasabi ko na sa kanila ang mga dapat sabihin sa mga mistakes nila kanina so hindi na dapat maulit yun sa Game 2.”

The Cargo Movers would shoot for the equalizer on Thursday when the battle rolls back to Filoil Flying V Centre.

Not yet over

De Jesus is such a master of adjustment.

With 10 UAAP titles under his belt, de Jesus is one of the few local coaches who is capable of bouncing back following a bitter setback.

Just in the previous UAAP finals, de Jesus and De La Salle University suffered an ugly loss to rival Ateneo de Manila in the eliminations.

But they refused to roll over and die.

The Lady Spikers trooped back to the drawing board and stormed back with a pair of stunning victories in the finals, much to the delight of thousands of fans who never doubted their ability to make a massive rebound.

In this finals showdown against the Blaze Spikers, de Jesus vows to follow the same script.

And before he walked into the night, he delivered a strong – but very powerful – statement that would define his coaching legacy

“Hindi pa tapos (ang laban). May Thursday pa.”

Then, he flashed his dimpled smile and quickly disappeared into the busy crowd.