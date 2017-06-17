RDJ questions F2 Logistics’ heart

After opening its campaign with back-to-back setbacks, reigning champion F2 Logistics finally tallied its first winning streak in the 2017 Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.
The Cargo Movers delivered an emphatic sweep of Cocolife, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16, to boost their chances in defending the crown.
Seasoned mentor Ramil De Jesus said the main goal of his squad is to emerge on top of Pool D to gain better position in the next round.
He, however, hopes that the Cargo Movers could sustain their momentum to keep their title-retention bid alive in this short, but very competitive, tourney.
Unlike its previous matches, F2 Logistics was able to lessen its errors and balance its offense to prevail over Cocolife.
But De Jesus said there’s a major problem that is hounding the Cargo Movers, a squad that is a mixture of young and seasoned players from La Salle.
They lack fighting heart.
He said they easily get intimidated to their more experienced foes, which was very obvious in the first round where they bowed down to powerhouse teams Petron and Cignal.
It prompted them to commit more errors and lose their composure inside the court.
But De Jesus said he cannot blame them for such action.