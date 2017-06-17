RDJ questions F2 Logistics’ heart

After opening its campaign with back-to-back setbacks, reigning champion F2 Logistics finally tallied its first winning streak in the 2017 Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Cargo Movers delivered an emphatic sweep of Cocolife, 25-16, 25-12, 25-16, to boost their chances in defending the crown.

Seasoned mentor Ramil De Jesus said the main goal of his squad is to emerge on top of Pool D to gain better position in the next round.

“Ang goal namin mag-number one dito sa group namin para kahit papaano ‘yung last doon sa kabilang bracket ang makakalaban namin.”

He, however, hopes that the Cargo Movers could sustain their momentum to keep their title-retention bid alive in this short, but very competitive, tourney.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy ‘yung ganitong galaw although marami pa ring unforced errors.”

Unlike its previous matches, F2 Logistics was able to lessen its errors and balance its offense to prevail over Cocolife.

But De Jesus said there’s a major problem that is hounding the Cargo Movers, a squad that is a mixture of young and seasoned players from La Salle.

They lack fighting heart.

He said they easily get intimidated to their more experienced foes, which was very obvious in the first round where they bowed down to powerhouse teams Petron and Cignal.

It prompted them to commit more errors and lose their composure inside the court.

“‘Yung galaw nandoon kaya lang hindi ma-sustain ‘yung communication sa loob ng court at saka madaling ma-demoralize ang team kaya nagko-commit ng mga errors, so ‘yun ang pilit na ginagamot ng team, ‘yung hindi agad mawalan ng loob.”

But De Jesus said he cannot blame them for such action.

“Mostly ng mga nakakalaban namin veteran players so nakikita na nila maglaro ang mga ‘yun noong high school days pa lang nila.”

“‘Yung iba kasi sa amin college players palang naman eh, so iba pa rin ‘yung respeto kapag nakakalaro mo ‘yung mga dating ina-idolize mo.”