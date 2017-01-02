Queen Rachel pays it forward

Rachel Anne Daquis of RC Cola-Army is obviously the prettiest player in the landscape of Philippine volleyball.

She has the charm that can melt a heart and a smile that can light up the entire arena. In fact, she graced the cover of various magazines and was even being branded as one of the sexiest women in the country by a very popular men’s publication.

When she campaigned for the National Team in the 28th Southeast Asian Games in Singapore two years ago, her beautiful face was scattered all around the city with a handful of international journalists inquiring about her for a chance to meet her in person for an exclusive one-on-one conversation.

She was also part of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Star team that swept Thai fans of their feet during the Thai-Denmark Super League last March.

The team failed to win the crown, but sent a very strong message about the power, skills and beauty of the Filipinas in major international tournaments.

Daquis is truly the epitome of beauty, skills and power.

But during the holidays, during the season when everybody was drinking, eating and merry-making, she displayed her beauty that a naked eye can’t see.

She showed that she doesn’t just have a beautiful face – she also has a beautiful heart.

With that, she would forever be a queen.

Beautiful with a heart

Instead of flying abroad for a holiday getaway or just locking herself up for some private time with family and friends, Daquis spent her Christmas season in a far-flung town in Davao with the less fortunate.

Together with her family and closest friends, Daquis helped the students of Baybay Elementary School in building a small library and feeding center. She also distributed audio-visual kits, television set and other educational materials to the children of Cateel town in Davao Oriental.

Her friends also dug into their pockets by donating educational materials and toiletries.

The golden deed would have gone unnoticed if not for some posts in social media posts lauding the 28-year old former Far Eastern University star for a job well done.

Daquis said she has been doing charity for the past four years, opting to celebrate her birthday (Dec. 13) with patients at Child Haus – a foundation that caters to indigent patients from various provinces who have cancer or other dreaded disease and have no place to star while undergoing medical treatment in Metro Manila.

It all started four years ago when I celebrated my birthday at Child Haus. It was all about giving back through charity work. Being generous runs in our blood. It was my parents who made me realize the essence of generosity. That’s how I feel that I’m truly blessed.

Little way

Daquis said she doesn’t have plan of publicizing her simple way of giving it back to small communities.

She, in fact, wants to help without letting people know.

This charity work is very close to my heart. I don’t want to publicize that I’m helping those in need. All I want is to help and make people happy even if no one can see it. It just feels so good that you know you’re making people happy in our own little way.

And with the success of her latest project, Daquis – through the help of her friends, family and the spearhead of the project in Ethel Cervantes – is planning to keep her gift-giving project this year and name it “Trip for a Cause: A vacation trip with a purpose.”

Daquis said it is truly heart-warming to see the genuine happiness in the eyes of the people she is helping.

Although they can’t pay her back, seeing their smile and knowing that she touched their lives is already an achievement, a golden reward to all the hard work and sacrifices she put on all throughout the year.

It is truly heart-warming. For me, nothing beats the feeling of putting a smile on their face and happiness in their eyes.

Yes, while everybody was drinking, eating and merry-making, Daquis was busy displaying her inner beauty for the less fortunate to see. She may not be the country’s best player, but she has something that makes her truly special.

She has a golden heart.

And that’s what makes her very beautiful.