The year 2016 has been the most colorful year for Philippine volleyball.

Heroes were made as the country hosted a pair of blockbuster tournaments. Some players rose while a handful kissed their campaigns goodbye.

As we usher in the start of a brand-new year, some Philippine Superliga stars came up with wishes and New Year’s resolution.

From staying fit to becoming better versions of themselves, here’s what our volleyball idols want to accomplish in the incoming year.

My New Year's resolution is to start saving money this year. — Aby Marano, F2 Logistics

I think I should spend more time with my family and relatives. I'm almost done with my Masters Degree. So, I already have free time. — Cyd Demecillo, F2 Logistics

Mine is to be a better version of myself. — Janine Marciano, Cignal HD Spikers