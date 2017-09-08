PSL stars make history in Sisaket

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Star team shut down its campaign on a high note as it dominated Khonkaen Star Volleyball Club, 25-18, 25-22, 32-34, 25-22, in the classification match of the 2017 Annual Princess Maja Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Friday in Sisaket, Thailand.

After a dominant start, the PSL stars flirted with disaster in the third set before unleashing a strong finishing kick in the fourth to coast to the victory and clinch the bronze medal.

Organizers said this is the first time that a foreign team emerged with a medal with Grand Prix champion Foton settling for the sixth place when the tourney was still known as Sealect Tina Women’s Volleyball Championship last year.

Aside from that, this is also the first time for PSL stars to win a medal in a foreign tourney since competing in the Thai-Denmark Super League in Thailand and FIVB Women’s Club World Club Championship in Manila last year and AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Kazakhstan early this year.

PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara expressed his congratulatory message to the team for bringing honor both to the league and to the country as well, especially following a sorry performance in the 29th Southeast Asian Games.

He added that the tourney also opened the eyes of foreign teams to other talents outside the national team, including open spikers Mar-Jana Philips and Royse Tubino.

Suzara is a ranking Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) executive and the main person responsible for giving the PSL stars international exposure.

“I’m proud of the team for bringing honor to the PSL and to the country as well. It somehow compensates our failure to win a medal in the SEA Games.” “This is a prestigious Thai tourney with world-class players. It gave our players a very good exposure while displaying their talents for the international volleyball community to see. We’re so glad and proud with this victory.”

Motivated

PSL All-Star team head coach Shaq Delos Santos said the victory is not because of any technical skills or volleyball know-how.

It’s because of the players’ willingness to win.

“They came here in high spirit and very motivated.” “Despite knowing that this is a very tough tourney and being assembled only few days before leaving, the players never backed down. They really want to win and make the country proud.”

The journey of the PSL stars to a bronze medal had never been easy.

After winning over Rangsit University, the PSL stars found themselves in trouble and bowed to Thai League powerhouse Bangkok Glass, pitting them in a tough semifinal battle against PEA-Sisaket, which features Nootsara Tomkom, Wilavan Apinyapong, Pleumjit Thinkaow and the core of the Thai national squad.

The Filipinos lost, but they gained tons of lessons, enabling them to come up with good bounce back performance against Khonkaen.

“The players were very motivated and positive. They just enjoyed the game and didn’t back down from any setbacks.” “We want to thank Mr. Tats Suzara for the trust and top AVC officials like (AVC secretary-general) Mr. Shanrit (Wongprasert) for the encouragement. We want to share this victory to the entire league and all Filipino volleyball fans.”

Aby Marano of F2 Logistics served as the team captain with Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Remy Palma, Bang Pineda, Frances Molina and Rhea Dimaculangan of Petron; Jovelyn Gonzaga, Chie Saet, Jheck Dionela and Tubino of Cignal; and

Philips of Sta, Lucia completing the roster.

Tina Salak of Cocolife and Edgar Barroga of Cignal round up the coaching staff.