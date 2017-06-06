PSL rolls out red carpet for Fil-Ams

A fresh batch of foreign-bred players will be making its debut when the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference unwraps Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Sta. Lucia Realty parades a couple of quality talents in MJ Phillips and Rebecca Rivera while Cocolife introduces Cherylain Dizon, adding hype and excitement to the flagship conference of this prestigious club league.

A daughter of an American serviceman and a Filipina housewife from Zambales, Phillips was born in the country before migrating to Carson, California.

On the other hand, Rivera’s parents are both Filipinos, but she was raised in Ontario, Canada before settling in the United States where she suited up for US NCAA Division I powerhouse University of Connecticut.

Dizon is also a pure Filipino, but grew up in the US and saw action for Northeastern University in Boston.

All of them declared readiness to compete against the best players in the country and ultimately raise the level of play, something that could help the national team as it battles the finest teams in Asia.

But is the league ready to roll out its red carpet for these newcomers?

Trailblazers

The three new faces, however, are not the first foreign-bred players to see action in the PSL.

Two years ago, three foreign-bred players kicked the door wide open for others to enter.

A product of NCAA Division I school Grambling University, Kayla Tiangco Williams grew up in Toronto and trotted the globe playing in club leagues in Latvia, Bahamas and Russia before receiving an invitation to try her luck with the Jamaican national squad.

But she found a home in a place where her maternal grandfather came from – Philippines.

She barged into the radar playing for Tuguegarao-Foton in the Cagayan Friendship Games before landing a roster spot on the Tornadoes in the PSL Grand Prix.

With Katie Messing and Lindsay Stalzer as imports, Williams played a key role when the Tornadoes pulled off a heart-stopping conquest of Petron in the best-of-three finals of the 2015 PSL Grand Prix.

But she’s not the lone foreign-bred players who generated attention that year.

Iris Tolenada, who emerged as the top overall pick in the PSL Annual Rookie Draft of 2015, was the toast of the town after powering Philips Gold to a pair of impressive finishes.

An exciting playmaker from San Francisco, California, Tolenada suited up for the national women’s team that campaigned in the AVC Asian Seniors Championship in Tianjin, China.

She left for the US the following year to entertain the possibility of coaching, but returned to join the Lady Slammers when they moved to the V-League as Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors.

Also on the same draft class was Alexa Micek, who was taken no. 8 by Petron.

Micek played for North Carolina State while her younger brother, Cole, suited up for the men’s basketball team of Ateneo de Manila.

The following year, another setter in Lindsay Dowd arrived for Philips Gold followed by Shawna-Lei Santos for Cignal.

The floodgates for these foreign-bred players have completely opened.

Top caliber

In the pre-tournament press conference, Generika-Ayala head coach Francis Vicente said having Phillips, Dizon and Rivera on board raises the level of competition of the PSL.

“Sa akin naman, okay na mayroong Fil-Ams kasi doon mo makikita na mataas ang level ng liga. Kasi top caliber and Division I (US NCAA), so madi-discover natin na ganoon pala kataas ang level ng laro nila.”

“So yung liga natin, tataas din talaga ang level kahit papaano at aangat na din ang level ng mga players natin kasi makakapag-adjust na sila from there.”

Vicente, also the head coach of the national women’s team, hinted that the three newcomers could contribute to the Nationals as they prepare for the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship and the 29th SEA Games this August.

Sources said Phillips, Dizon and Rivera are all eligible to don the national colors as their citizenship and other pertinent documents are already in place.

“Pwede natin sila imbitahin para maglaro sa flag natin, which is mas mabuti para sa atin kasi makakatulong sila sa level of competitiveness.”

F2 Logistics head coach Ramil de Jesus echoed Vicente’s statement, saying that these Fil-Ams can help them prepare for the Grand Prix due to their fast-paced, American brand of game.

“Well, sa akin siguro okay na din ‘yun dahil after ng conference na ito darating na din tayo sa Grand Prix. At least yung level nandon na. Hindi ka na maninibago kasi may mga Fil-Ams na nga na nandito.”

“Kailangan kasi masanay ka na lang din para mahila yung level ng laro at hindi manibago sa Grand Prix.”

Motivation

F2 Logistics middle blocker Aby Marano said the presence of these Fil-Ams is definitely an added boost, an extra motivation, for local players to work harder.

The outspoken national team member said she doesn’t really mind having these Fil-Ams for as long as they can help them improve their performance.

“Wala naman pong problema sa amin na may sumaling mga Fil-Ams for as long as makakatulong to motivate us, do our best and improve ourselves as an athlete.”

She added that the rise of the Fil-Ams is also a perfect opportunity for them to show their big fighting heart, something which homegrown players are known for in the international stage.

“Kung makikita namin na ganun kataas ang laro ng mga Fil-Ams na papasok, mas mamo-motivate ‘yung mga Pilipino na manlalaro na magpursige at abutin pa kung ano ang makakaya nila.”

“Kasi kilala naman natin ang mga Pilipino na palaban at hindi magpapatalo.”