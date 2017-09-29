PSL opens door for Dzi

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) welcomed Dzi Gervacio back to its family four months after bashing PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara on social media over her former club’s failure to secure the international transfer certificate (ITC) of its imports.

In a meeting Friday morning, Suzara formally accepted the olive branch of reconciliation from Gervacio, saying that everything is now water under the bridge and they should all look forward to her return to Foton when the PSL Grand Prix fires off on Oct. 21.

Suzara also maintained that he had nothing to do with the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) failure to secure the ITC of its imports, including those who were supposed to see action for Gervacio’s former club – Perlas.

He, in fact, was the one who quietly helped the PVL secure the ITC of its imports using his position as a chairman of the powerful marketing and development committee of the Asian Volleyball Confederation and active member of the International Volleyball Federation.

But he, too, was helpless as the transfer of PVL imports was no longer within the ITC transfer period of Oct. 15 to May 15, 2017 that led to the delay for the processing of the ITC.

But instead of thanking him, Gervacio and his friends blasted him on social media, accusing him of “dragging down those who are not in his favor” using the hashtag #IbigayMoNaTatsSuzara.

The issue hurt Suzara, but he decided to forgive her for the sake of unity, reconciliation and peace in Philippine volleyball.

“It was unfortunate that rivalries sometimes take the best out of us all. But apologies – like this – are accepted and all of us should move on.” “We would like to see each and every stakeholder in volleyball come out a winner.”

Aside from Suzara, also in attendance were members of the PSL board of directors as well as PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico and Foton CEO Rommel Sytin, who was instrumental in bridging the gap between Gervacio and Suzara.

“I respect Mr. Sytin and admire him for his decision to settle all things among PSL, our stakeholders, our players and prove that negativity has no place in our quest to become one of the leading sports leagues in the country.”

Mr. Sytin, thanks for this win-win approach to this issue. The PSL will give its best in enhancing the potential of each team and each player who plays in the league.”

Gervacio, who was accompanied by her mother in the crucial meeting, refused to give any statement and hurriedly left out of the venue.

Scoring punch

With the issue now a thing of the past, Sytin is expecting Gervacio to play her heart out, giving them additional scoring punch together with imports Sara Klisura of Serbia and Dragana Perunicnic of Montenegro as well as local players EJ Laure, Jaja Santiago and Maika Ortiz.

Dindin Manabat is also still in the lineup, but Sytin doesn’t expect her to make an impact right away as she still recuperates from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

It’s going to be a homecoming for Gervacio as she already saw action for the Tornadoes two years ago before crashing with an ACL in a match against Philips Gold.

“Dzi is part of the original Foton squad so we are more than happy to have her back on our team.” “With Dzi, we will have additional scoring punch that makes us even more competitive. We’re looking forward to a fruitful campaign as we shoot for our third straight crown in the Grand Prix.”

Suzara said despite what happened, Gervacio would still be given fair treatment and hope that this will open the doors for other PVL players to join the PSL.

Sources said at least two PVL standouts are headed to the PSL; one is a prized attacker and the other is a solid middle blocker.