PSL gives Petron ‘competitive’ reward

An attractive — and competitive — reward awaits Petron after sweeping F2 Logistics in the best-of-three finals to claim the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference crown late Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

PSL president Ramon Suzara announced that the Blaze Spikers would represent the country in the Macau Invitational Women’s Volleyball Tournament from Sept. 23 to 25 in the former Portuguese colony.

A ranking member of the Asian Volleyball Confederation, Suzara said the tourney is another major boost to the development of volleyball in the country and it is only fitting that they send the newly minted All-Filipino champion as the country’s representative.

Aside from the Philippines, also fielding a team in the topnotch tourney that aims to develop friendship and solidarity are China, Hongkong and the host country.

It would be the first time for the Blaze Spikers to represent the country in a foreign competition after donning the national colors in the AVC Asian Women’s Club Championship in Phu Ly, Vietnam in 2015.

“For winning the All-Filipino it is only fitting that we appoint Petron as our representative in the Macau tournament. We are very confident that Petron will be very competitive based on how it fared in the finals series against F2 Logistics. I’m sure they will play hard and make the country and the league very proud.”

Tough journey

But Petron’s journey to the title wasn’t a cakewalk.

Despite coming up with a very competitive squad led by Most Valuable Player Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina, Mika Reyes, Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons, Remy Palma and Ria Meneses, a lot of challenges still came the Blaze Spikers’ way.

They looked shaky in the preliminaries and even suffered a pair of setbacks to veteran-laden Cignal side that relegated them to the third spot in the quarterfinals.

Although they dominated Sta. Lucia Realty in the quarterfinals and stunned topseed Foton in the semifinals, observers still counted them out due to the fluid chemistry, firepower and solid defense of the reigning champion, F2 Logistics.

The finals, however, was a different story.

Petron marched oozing with confidence and crushed F2 Logistics in straight sets in Game 1, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, to move closer to the crown.

The Cargo Movers tried to stay alive and gamely turned Game 2 into a marathon match. But the Blaze Spikers proved that they were the hungrier team, running away with a thrilling 26-24, 24-26, 26-24, 23-25, 15-11 victory with a massive crowd serving as a fitting backdrop of their climb back to the throne.

Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos said it wasn’t their powerhouse lineup, or game plan, or even great adjustments and preparation that propelled them to the top.

Communication key

It was their communication.

“Communication was the key to this victory. Every time we practice, even the day before the game, we always talk and discuss everything. I’m not the only one talking; everybody is contributing to the discussion. It gave us a very good result because we got an idea of how we think and what we are capable of doing.”

He said putting together stars from Far Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas to join mainstays Maizo-Pontillas, Molina, Carmina Aganon and Bang Pineda was well-calculated as it gave them an easier time developing chemistry.

“Actually, we requested it to the management. With stars from FEU and UST joining together, it was easy for us to develop chemistry and jell. We played together as one solid unit, as one strong team.”

Delos Santos said their journey to greatness wouldn’t end with an All-Filipino crown.

They will keep on working and remain hungry.

And the possible tournament in Macau could be a perfect jump-off point.