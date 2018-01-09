Pia’s faith pays off

For the past couple of months, Pia Gaiser’s volleyball career was hanging in limbo.

She was just a year removed from a frustrating sting for University of the Philippines (UP) in the UAAP, a performance that ended in tears after she crashed with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the crucial stretch of the season.

That injury changed everything.

From her plan of playing in a semi-professional league, Gaiser suddenly found herself toying with the idea of kissing volleyball goodbye to chase her childhood dream of becoming a doctor.

She was at a crossroad.

Saying goodbye to her one true love wasn’t easy.

But after several months of contemplating, her phone rang.

It was Petron.

The Blaze Spikers wanted her to become part of their journey as they eye to regain the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix crown following a heart-breaking setback.

Gaiser immediately accepted the challenge.

Her patience paid off.

Her faith had been rewarded.

Dream job

Petron is arguably one of the league’s most glamorous teams.

Although the Blaze Spikers fell short of winning the title in the previous Grand Prix, it hardly affects the fact that they remain as the team to beat every single conference.

Mika Reyes, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Frances Molina and Rhea Dimaculangan are all national team members while Sisi Rondina, Bernadeth Pons and Remy Palma are the best in their respective positions.

They may have lost Riri Meneses in the off-season, but Chloe Cortez was recruited, giving the Blaze Spikers more versatility at the attack zone.

But it’s not the reason why Gaiser considers it as her dream job. “Mika used to be my teammate in high school while Mela (Tunay) was a very good friend; she’s my teammate in Palarong Pambansa. Aside from that, I grew up idolizing Rhea, Aiza and other former UST players. I used to be their fangirl.” “So moving in to Petron is like a homecoming. The transition will be quite easy because I already know most of them.”

Gaiser said she couldn’t contain her happiness when her management firm, Virtual Playground, facilitated her move to Petron.

“I was so happy to be part of Petron.” “When my friends told me that there are some PSL teams looking for a libero, I thought being chosen would be impossible considering my (ACL) injury.” “But it still happened. And the best part is – I will be playing with my friends at Petron.”

Reward

Despite the golden opportunity to play for Petron, Gaiser remains firm on her decision to attend to her medical studies.

She said she would focus on the Grand Prix and the All-Filipino Conference before juggling the Invitational Conference and her medical schooling.

It wouldn’t be easy, but she’ll try her best.

“All of my plans were already set even when I was still in college.” “I was already thinking of coming up with strong finish in the UAAP, playing in a semi-professional league and taking up medicine.” “There was only one thing that wasn’t part of my plan – my ACL (injury). It changed my plan; it changed my outlook in life; it changed everything.”

She said the injury made her realize that nothing comes easy.

“During those trying times, I realized that I have to be patient, to accept whatever situation given to me and to trust the process.” “I realized that God is always in control, that He will always give the best for me.”

True enough, when Petron came calling, she answered it with a smile.

She knows that her patience paid off.

She knows that her faith had been rewarded.