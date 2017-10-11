Yee joins Sta. Lucia

A proven winner in Jerry Yee will be at the helm of Sta. Lucia when it marches to the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix on Oct. 21.

Yee, who ended University of the Philippines’ 13-year Final Four drought in the UAAP, was formally appointed as head coach of the Lady Realtors following the resignation of Sammy Acaylar two weeks ago.

No less than top Sta. Lucia executive Michael Robles announced his appointment in a meeting last Tuesday in which players and coaches welcomed him with open arms.

Despite coming in with only two weeks left before the season-ending conference fires off at Filoil Flying V Centre, hopes are high with the appointment of Yee, especially since that he is a noted mentor who is one of the three local coaches with FIVB Level III coaching course.

He said his first order of battle is to have the Lady Realtors undergo an intense training with a Japanese FIVB instructor to put them into a fighting mindset.

“We can’t rant about the fact that there’s only two weeks left before the Grand Prix starts on Oct. 21.” “That’s why we’re working hard as soon as possible. We want to hit the ground running and put the team into fighting form. We have a very strong team. The only challenge is how to make these players work together as one cohesive unit.”

Michael Carino, who will serve as his deputy together with Alvin Dumalao and Edison Orcollo, said they welcome Yee’s appointment as he brings a lot of new strategies and coaching styles that would help them win the crown.

Aside from guiding UP in the previous UAAP wars, he also called the shots for Perlas in the Premier Volleyball League and Hope Christian School, where current Sta. Lucia players Djanel Cheng and Rica Enclona were among his former players.

“We have high hopes. We’re looking forward to having him in the team as he brings a new set of coaching style that can help up achieve our goal of winning a title.” “We’re expecting to learn a lot from him.”

Work in progress

But the Lady Realtors are still a work in progress.

Although former Canadian national team players Marisa Fields and Kristen Moncks are already in town, their third import from the United States suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, prompting them to go back to the drawing board to find a replacement.

Carino said they are in close coordination with their foreign agents, hoping to find a top-flight talent with time running out.

“It’s very unfortunate that our choice suffered an ACL.” “But we’re working hard to find a replacement.”

Yee raised the need for a third import as their eyes are strongly fixed on winning a title.