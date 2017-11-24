Will law of averages catch Cargo Movers?

F2 Logistics kicked off its campaign in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand prix on a sizzling note with six straight victories.

For some, it’s a cause of celebration.

But for head coach Ramil de Jesus, it’s a major cause of concern.

Arguably the most successful mentor in the country today, de Jesus admitted that he’s getting worried over their good fortune, thinking that it might haunt them down the crucial stretch of this import-flavored conference.

The Cargo Movers are the league’s hottest team.

They opened their campaign with an earth-shaking win over Petron followed by conquest of Sta. Lucia Realty, Cocolife, Generika-Ayala and Victoria Sports-UST.

Their previous win – a four-set domination of Cignal – just cemented pre-tournament speculations that they have what it takes to knock the golden crown of Foton’s head.

De Jesus, however, refused to be complacent.

“Going on a long (winning) streak is quite scary.” “As much as possible, we want to experience losing so we will have the opportunity to bounce back. We haven’t experienced it yet. Hopefully, it happens early so we can still have time to cope up and make some adjustments.”

Character-building

F2 Logistics’ showdown against Foton on Saturday at the Batangas City Sports Center could boil down into a heated battle.

The Tornadoes is breathing down the Cargo Movers’ neck with a 5-1 win-loss record and is looking to come up with a massive victory over league heavyweights.

Sure, they surrendered to Petron, but the Tornadoes are expected to march into battle against the Cargo Movers more prepared, more aggressive than ever.

De Jesus while they are eying a morale-boosting victory, a setback to the Tornadoes wouldn’t hurt their chances.

“Of course, we don’t want to lose.” “But a loss would give you a chance to discover the character of your team. Right now, all I can see is the positive side. I haven’t seen the negative side of my team.” “The morale of a lot of teams gets high whenever they win. But once they lose, it’s really hard to bounce back. That’s what I want to see. I want to see how we will bounce back from a loss.”

De Jesus added that the battle against Foton would be crucial.

It has all the ingredients to become a preview of the finals.

But first, he wants to test the character of his team.

For him, champions are made out of great character