Will Hurley see action?

As Petron marches to Game 3 of their Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix best-of-three title series on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena, a massive question hangs over its head: Will Hillary Hurley see action?

Together with Lindsay Stalzer, Hurley is the engine that runs the Blaze Spikers.

In Game 1, she delivered 20 points as Petron carved out a masterful straight-set victory to move a win away from winning the title.

Her sterling performance spilled over in Game 2 as the Blaze Spikers roared to an emphatic first set victory.

But a tragedy happened in the second set.

With the Blaze Spikers on top, 12-8, Hurley suffered an awkward landing, leaving her with a twisted ankle and worried look into the face of Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos.

Sources from within the Petron bench said Delos Santos tried his very best to give Hurley a rest to check on her sprained ankle, but the warrior in her, the courage, the heart kicked in.

No amount of pain can stop her.

But the Cargo Movers took advantage of her injury, hounding and pounding her from the service while Maria Jose Perez and Kennedy Bryan hammered her furiously at the attack zone.

The Blaze Spikers waged a 9-0 start at the third set, but that lead slowly vanished when their blocking and reception started to bog down.

The smoke cleared with the Cargo Movers emerging victorious, sending the series to a kill-or-be killed battle where only the fittest will survive.

But Hurley – the biggest reason why Petron managed to return to the finals — remains doubtful.

And this development will surely haunt the Blaze Spikers in a major battle they can’t afford to lose.

Swollen

A reliable source from the Petron camp said Hurley’s ankle was swelling as she made her way out of the Filoil Flying V Centre late Thursday.

The source said physical therapists concluded that the swelling will go on until the following day, leaving Hurley at the sidelines as Petron makes its most crucial and final practice of the year.

The source, however, admitted that Hurley participated in their afternoon practice with heavily taped ankle.

“She practiced with taped ankle.”

Delos Santos admitted that his prized import would be marching to war with just one healthy foot.

He said Hurley is a fighter and she would do everything to play with normalcy – even if it means that she has to jump on just one foot.

“No amount of pain can stop Hillary. She’s a warrior.”

Delos Santos noted that his local players like Frances Molina, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons will all be ready to step up if and when Hurley wouldn’t make it.

But so far, the trainers are still assessing the extent of her sprain while Delos Santos and his deputies are storming the heaven with prayers for her speedy recovery.

“This is the most important game of the season. We’re hoping and praying for her fast recovery.” “But if our therapists will rule her out for tomorrow’s game, we’ll accept it. The locals are ready to step up. We will still be brave enough to give our best and come up with a very good fight.”

After all, fortune favors the bold.