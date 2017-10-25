Will Grethcel stay?

Former San Sebastian College-Recoletos star Grethcel Soltones was one of the brightest stars when rookie team Iriga City shocked Sta. Lucia Realty 15-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13 in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Soltones made a statement in her comeback.

The Catmon, Cebu native, who played with Foton in the Invitational Conference this year, was firing from all angles as she scored 15 points laced with six excellent digs and eight receptions.

Soltones said she’s glad to be back in the PSL.

She emphasized that adjustments came easy for her all thanks to the Lady Oragons three foreign reinforcements in Tamara Kmezic of Serbia as well as Japanese Saam Miyagawa and Minami Yoshioka.

“It was really good kasi we have three imports here, so kaunti na lang ang pupunuan mo.”

With three imports on board, Soltones is hardly worried in carrying most of the offensive load.

She, however, is more concerned about having a language barrier in the team.

“There are still a lot of adjustments kasi mahirap din mag-deal with the imports. Parang ‘yung communication namin mahirap kasi hindi sila masyadong nagsasalita ng English.”

“Although it’s quite funny pa rin in some way kasi kailangan mo talaga gumawa ng paraan to talk to them lalo na inside the court.”

Fortunately, the Lady Oragons survived such challenge in their debut against the Lady Realtors.

Possibilities

All Iriga City needed was just one game to make a lasting impression.

With that, Soltones believes that it has what it takes to dominate the PSL if they’ll keep on working as one cohesive unit.

“We should keep working as a team, not as an individual (to achieve our goal).”

“Mahirap magsalita ng tapos, but we’ll assure our supporters that we will give our best every game.”

When asked if she’ll stay with the Lady Oragons as it aims to build a reputation in local volleyball circuit, Soltones said:

“I really can’t say that it’s a ‘yes’ because there are also other opportunities from other league.”

“But we know that PSL is one of the best leagues in the country today.”

Well, the possibilities are endless.

For now, Soltones eyes are set on the ultimate prize.