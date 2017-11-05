Unfortunate events hurt Cignal

Cignal suffered a minor bump when it fell prey to a hungry Cocolife side in five heart-stopping sets in the Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix before a roaring crowd Saturday at the University of St. La Salle gymnasium in Bacolod City.

It was a match with championship intensity.

Imports Alexis Matthews and Beth Carey were at their best, pumping life into the HD Spikers on both ends while Honey Royse Tubino expertly manned the attack zone that threw the Asset Managers off their comfort zone in the first two sets.

But the knockout punch everybody was waiting to be delivered didn’t come.

Behind the brilliant playmaking of evergreen Tina Salak, Cocolife crawled back as it captured the third set, 27-25, before completely burying the HD Spikers in the fourth, 22-14.

In the fifth set, the real Cocolife showed up.

Former Philippine Army stalwarts Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo, Joanne Bunag and Nene Bautista stepped up defensively, allowing imports Taylor Milton and Tai Manu-Olevao to pepper the defense with hot smashes that crushed the HD Spikers.

Milton walked into the night with 24 kills for 25 points while Manu-Olevao had 20 kills for 23 points as the Asset Managers completely dominated the attack zone, 70-51.

It was the first victory of the Asset Managers after succumbing to Generika-Ayala and Foton last week.

On the other hand, the HD Spikers are off to a rough start with their third loss in four games.

Cignal coach George Pascua, however, isn’t worried. He knows that there are much deeper reasons behind this gigantic meltdown.

Delayed flight

A series of unfortunate events appeared to have doomed the chances of Cignal right from the start.

Pascua, the genius behind Petron’s historic 13-0 sweep of the All-Filipino Conference in 2015, said they started their weekend on the wrong foot as their flight to Bacolod City was greatly delayed.

The players were already at the airport as early as 9 am but the plane left around 4 pm on Friday, giving them so very little time to settle down and grace the pre-event festivities like press conference and meet and greet.

One of their best scorers in Rachel Anne Daquis also didn’t suit up. The comely spiker suffered a muscle spasm following her devil-may-care save in their previous match against Petron last week. Although the injury is not a cause of alarm for the HD Spikers’ medical staff, still, Daquis was advised by doctors to take a two-week rest and let the muscle recuperate.

Daquis wasn’t the only player in the sickbay for Cignal.

Setter Chie Saet suffered a minor sprain while her reliever, May Macatuno, suffered cramps in the middle of the marathon match.

The temperature inside the venue also zapped the energy out of their imports, leaving them huffing and puffing to finish the match that lasted for nearly two hours.

“We were simply exhausted.” “There were a lot of factors that affected our game. We were hoping to overcome those, but we failed to do it.”

Pascua, however, said their slow start shouldn’t be a cause of concern for the squad that finally pluck its first title after ruling the Invitational Conference early this year.

He said he’s glad that they are improving every game and are slowly establishing their connection with their middle blockers – one is from United States and the other from Australia.

Their goal now is just to make it to the top four where they will clash with those in the lower four in a sudden-death quarterfinal showdown.

“I’m not really worried because I can see some traces of improvement from my team. The important thing is that we’re now playing as a team and the connection with our middle blockers that we’re working on is already there.” “Our target here is to make it to the top four in the quarterfinals. From there anything can happen.”

And hopefully, no unfortunate event will hamper their march to the throne.