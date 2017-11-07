Tornadoes make Moro happy

Finally.

Foton impressed Serbian head coach Moro Branislav when it made easy pickings of Grethcel Soltones-less Iriga City, 25-10, 25-23, 25-19, in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga Grand Prix Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Sara Klisura of Serbia and skipper Jaja Santiago powered the reigning champion to remain undefeated in four outings.

Klisura paced the assault with 10 kills, a block and an ace for a total of 12 points while Santiago contributed 11 points.

Although the Tornadoes quite relaxed in the second set, Branislav said he was happy with how the locals jelled with the foreign players and regained their composure in the deciding set to hand the Lady Oragons their first defeat.

“We became little easy in the second set. We relaxed which is very difficult.”

“Good thing the local and foreign players jelled in the deciding set to win the match.”

The seasoned mentor commended the notable performances of middle blockers Maika Ortiz and CJ Rosario, who asserted their dominance at the net and the attack zone down the stretch. The duo combined 13 points for Foton.

“I’m very happy these local players finish serious – serious plays, serious finish.”

“They may have two to three mistakes, but it’s okay.”

Serbian Tamara Kmezic did most of the damage for the Oragons following the absence of Soltones, who was slapped with a one-year suspension and a P50,000 fine after playing in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Star on October 29.

Kmezic, the tallest import in the league, fired 17 points off 15 kills and a pair of service aces while Japanese Saam Miyagawa had 11 markers for the Lady Oragons, who fell to 1-1 win-loss card.