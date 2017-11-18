Tornadoes destroy Lady Realtors

Defending champion Foton showed no mercy when it swept hapless Sta.Lucia side, 25-16, 25-10, 25-16, in the Chooks to-Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix Saturday at the De La Salle Lipa in Batangas.

The Tornadoes banked on the trio of Serbian import Sara Klisura, Dragana Perunicic of Montenegro, and skipper Jaja Santiago, who were simply unstoppable in firing from all cylinders.

Santiago, the reigning Most Valuable Player, delivered 11 kills, two aces and a block to finish with 14 points while Klisura and Perunicnic delivered 17 and 14 markers, respectively, for the Tornadoes, who crushed the Lady Realtors at the attack zone, 42-24.

With the win, Foton is now bunched with rival Petron at the second spot with a 5-1 win-loss card behind unbeaten F2 Logistics, who fashion a 4-0 slate in this tourney.

Foton head coach Moro Branislav knows that every match is important and clinching the top seed will definitely make their road to a three-peat much easier.

“This is a very tough tournament and every game is very important.“

“For my opinion, we can’t take anybody lightly. We always have to be at our best, work hard and go for the win. Today, the girls showed that they really want another title.”

Ukrainian Bodhana Anisova was the lone bright spot on offense for Sta. Lucia with 15 attacks.

The Lady Realtors, who missed the services of Canadian reinforcement Marisa Field due to a minor knee injury that she sustained during their win against Victoria Sports-University of Santo Tomas last Tuesday, dropped to a 1-4 mark, tied with also-ran Iriga City at the seventh spot.