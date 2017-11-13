PSL Grand Prix team rankings week 3: Can anyone stop the Tornadoes?

Week 3 delivered explosive games as the grandest tournament in the country visited Malolos, Bulacan last Saturday and treated fans to remarkable performances.

Before heading into week 4, let’s look at this week’s rankings and gauge team’s performances according to their games.

#9. Iriga City Oragons

Last week’s ranking: #6

Record: 1-3

After losing their talented gem, Grethcel Soltones, to a PSL enforced ban, the Iriga City Oragons team dropped down this week’s rankings as they lost their both assignments in straight sets.

Tamara Kmezic was the only bright spot for the Oragons, however nobody helped her carry the scoring chores. This was especially true against the HD Spikers where they had a chance to take the first set, achieving set point before Jovelyn Gonzaga unleashed a monster performance allowing the HD Spikers to score the next 3 points.

Things won’t get any easier as Iriga face the Asset Managers next who will be raring back to get back to winning ways.

Next game: Cocolife Asset Managers

#8. Victoria Sports – UST Golden Tigresses

Last week’s ranking: #9

Record: 0-2

Although their entrance to the PSL Grand Prix was not what they wanted, the UST Golden Tigresses turned heads and shook spectators as they fought toe to toe with veterans in the grandest league of the country.

To top it all, they stole a set from former UST veteran Ging Balse and the Cocolife Asset Managers. Dimdim Pacres and the Lady Tigresses showed resoluteness throughout the match showing-off their much improved floor defense spearheaded by Rica Rivera and Tin Agno.

They will face the hungry Sta Lucia Realtors as their next assignment.

Next game: Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

#8. Sta Lucia Lady Realtors

Last week’s ranking: #8

Record: 0-3

The Sta Lucia Lady Realtors slump in the rankings continued after being beaten badly by F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in three straight sets. Dana Anisova may have shown her versatility in scoring 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as she was the only of the Realtors to score in double digits.

Errors hounded the Lady Realtors the entire match, who had the chance to control the match, only to succumb to their own wrong-doings.

They must overcome their disappointment as they have a good chance to enter the win column against a young team in Victoria Sports – UST in their next game.

Next game: Victoria Sports UST Golden Tigresses

#7. Generika-Ayala LifeSavers

Last week’s ranking: #7

Record: 2-3

After two straight losses, the Generika Life Savers were back to winning ways; pouncing on the Soltones-less Iriga City Oragons and taking the win in three straight sets.

Even though they only had the Croatian Hammer as their main weapon, with Darlene Radmin being sidelined due to food poisoning, the LifeSavers out-performed the Lady Oragons in both attack and defense.

Katarina Pilepic continued to show her strength, tallying 20 points to lead Generika’s scoring. Team captain Angeli Araneta came off the bench for most of the match and compiled 13 markers.

However Generika will need both Pilepic & Ramdin to be in good shape as they try to blemish the immaculate record of the Cargo Movers in their next assignment.

Next game: F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

Cocolife Asset Managers

Last week’s ranking: #4

Record: 2-3

Cocolife had split performances in their assignments this week as they surpassed the gritty Victoria Sports – UST before bowing to the F2 Logistics in straight sets.

The Asset Managers had the experience and advantage on paper against UST, but the Tigresses succeeded in exposing Cocolife’s weakness on the floor and with their service.

They may have managed to address these issues during their game against F2, with back up setter Sarah Gonzales on form, but the Cargo Movers managed to tilt the balance in their favour with formidable blocks.

Slowly, Cocolife is starting to heat up as they continue to show a better performances with each and every game. However, they must keep momentuum as the chase up the rankings is hotting up.

Next game: Iriga City Oragons

Last week’s ranking: #5

Record: 2-3

After a series of unfortunate events in Bacolod, the HD Spikers moved on and dealt Iriga another straight set loss.

With Saet back at the helm of setting duties after being sidelined with sickness, she dictated the pace prompting three HD Spikers to double figures. Jovelyn Gonzaga showed her prowess with 15 points, 3 digs and 4 receptions, while Carey and Matthews manage to create 10 points each.

The HD spikers will need to maintain this form as they face the mighty F2 Logistics up next.

Next game: F2 Logistics Cargo Movers

Last week’s ranking: #3

Record: 4-1

The Blaze spikers had a luxury to rotate all their players, including their local UST stars, during their battle against Victoria Sports UST dumping them in a three set victory.

This was perfect preparation before the much awaited match-up against the league leading Foton Tornadoes. Both imports Hillary Hurley and Lindsay Stalzer had ample rest, which gave locals Sisi Rondina and Riri Meneses valuable playing time against their fellow Thomasian.

Coach Delos Santos knows that winning over Foton will be an uphill climb, yet they are embracing this challenge and will be ready for all-out war.

Next game: Foton Tornadoes

Last week’s ranking: #1

Record: 3-0

They may have had a tough assignment this week, but the Cargo Movers made sure to show their mastery as they defeated both power houses Sta Lucia and Cocolife Asset Managers as early as possible.

Imports Kennedy Bryan and MJ Perez led the scoring, while local MVP’s Aby Marano and Kim Dy provided the needed support to continue their unbeaten run to three straight outings.

Another thing to note is that their net defense was on point, providing a tough wall against their opponents. This was very telling in their last game against Cocolife where Aby and Majoy provided one woman blocks on Cocolife’s spikers.

Can someone break the great wall of Taft?

Next game: Generika Ayala Livesavers

Last week’s ranking: #2

Record: 4-0

Being one of the two teams left unbeaten in the conference, Foton Tornadoes extended their winning streak to four as it dealt the Lady Oragons in an assertive three straight set win.

Like in the last three outings, Sara Klisura led the team again delivering 12 whooping points with 10 coming from attacks.

One thing worth noting is that the ball distribution of their setters is so wing-sided that they often set it to the left & right without executing plays. They must be wary about that, as their next opponent’s artillery is full of talented blockers that can easily bother their spikers and ruin their game pace.

Will coach Moro unleash the sleeping beast to help overcome Petron?

Next game: Petron Blaze Spikers