The PSL Grand Prix opening weekend delivered exciting matches and surprises from all the teams. With new line-ups and rookie teams adding more thrill to the tournament, expect the upcoming games to be a dog fight.

With week 1 complete so we launch this year’s Team Rankings — a grading of teams based on their win-loss record & on their performance in every game.

9. UST Golden Tigresses

Record: 0-0

The Lady Tigresses took a leap of faith by skipping the PVL Collegiate Conference to join the Grand Prix. The risk is heightened given they will be marching with only Tin Agno and Jeannie Delos Santos from Philippine Army Lady Troopers as their reinforcements in a league where the other teams are boasting foreign imports to enhance their line ups.

Furthermore, their one-two punch wingers will be parading for different teams with Sisi Rondina at Petron Blaze Spikers and EJ Laure playing for Foton Tornadoes. But being badly beaten is not their major issue, for they are using this as a litmus test for their real boxing ring – the UAAP.

First match: Cocolife Asset Managers (Nov 7)

Record: 0-0

The fan favorite Cargo Movers are also yet to make their entrance to the PSL Grand Prix. Their local collegiate players were in action in the University Games in Dumaguete where they were beaten by their arch-rival, UST, in the finals bowing out in a five set match.

Kennedy Bryan and Maria Jose Perez will be in the spotlight to determine if they can enhance the group of MVPs on the Cargo Movers’ roster in their debut game against the heavyweights of Petron.

First Match: Petron Blaze Spikers (Nov 4)

Record: 0-2

The first week of the Lady Realtors was definitely a rough start. With only one import playing in the attack line, they were stunned by the rookie team Iriga Lady Oragons lead by Grethcel Soltones and Tami Kmezic. Unfortunately the arrival of Bodhana Anisova didn’t alter the result as they also succumbed to the heavily favored Petron.

The team is strong on paper but can Jerry Yee utilize her magic to instill cohesion in this struggling squad?

Next match: F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Nov 7)

6. Cocolife Asset Managers

Record: 0-2

Youngsters out, veterans in.

The Asset Managers shuffled their line-up this conference by adding local players from the Philippine Army. Additionally, they interrupted the retirement of Tina Salak by tapping her as their main setter.

Their first two games showed that they can keep up with the pace of the tournament however, they still need to improve their communication within the team, as it was apparent their were issues as the team committed poor service receives and sloppy errors.

Someone must instil Army teamwork ASAP.

Next game: Cignal HD Spikers (Nov 4)

Record: 1-2

Generika has been in lukewarm water this week as they salvaged a 5 set win over Cocolife Asset Managers yet yielded to powerhouse teams in Petron and Cignal HD Spikers.

Although there have been no major changes to their lineup, with the exception of Ramdin moving position and the addition of Pilepic for additional firepower, they seem to be still in a honeymoon period.

The team has a stacked set of attackers and decent defenders, but everything will be for naught if all their 3 setters do not step up their games. One of them needs to step up and embrace the role, to minimise the constant switching of coach Francis, which would surely only cause issues for their attacking line.

Next game: Foton Tornadoes (Nov 4)

Record: 1-0

Expectations were low for the Lady Oragons as they are rookies in the PSL Grand Prix but they have made an impressive entrance. Bannered by their top guns Soltones and Tami Kmezic they scored a well-earned but unexpected win against the heavily favored Sta Lucia Realtors.

They must now brace themselves again as Soltones and her new squad will face an even greater challenge against her former teammates in the Foton Tornadoes.

Next game: Foton Tornadoes (Nov 7)

Record: 1-2

It was a hellish week for the HD spikers as they started their campaign with fixtures against both powerhouses, Petron and Foton, sandwiched either side of a match against Generika-Ayala. Despite battling toe to toe with their fancied foes they lost both in four set matches and also had to go to four sets to beat the Lifesavers.

The floor defense and the attacking were all present for the HD Spikers, but it was the small breaks in the games that sealed their fate especially against Petron where a reception error by Daquis and an outside hit by Matthews lost the game.

The journey to the semis won’t get any easier as they face the Tina Salak – lead Cocolife who will be looking to avenge their sorry loss against Foton.

Next game: Cocolife Asset Managers (Nov 4)

Record: 2-0

It was a sluggish start for Foton as they surrendered early sets in both their matches as a result of poor receptions and communication errors, but as soon as the Tornadoes were able to gather themselves they proved to be unstoppable.

Skipper Jaja Santiago, together with Sara Klisura ended up in double digits, dismantling their opponents in a dominant fashion.

They will have to strengthen their defense at both net and on the floor as the road to the three-peat will not be easy. With multiple roadblocks in the shape of Petron, Cignal HD and F2 Logistics, Jaja Santiago and the rest of the squad must be ready to accelerate and bump them out their way.

Next game: Generika LifeSavers (Nov 4)

Record: 3-0

The league leading Petron proved to be too much for their fellow opponents as they dismantled their opponents in convincing wins.

They may have been scared by the HD Spikers in their last game but the veteran presence of Lindsay Stalzer was all they needed to bail them out of trouble. Together with Hillary Hurley, they were the saving grace in both matches, providing the Blaze Spikers with great scoring options.

Will the Blaze Spikers continue to #ShaqTheTournament?

Next game: F2 Logistics (Nov 4)