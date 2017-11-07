Soltones’ suspension stays

Team owners of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) formally thrashed the appeal filed by Iriga City regarding the suspension of its star player in Grethcel Soltones.

After sitting down in an emergency board meeting Tuesday, the powerful board decided to uphold the one-year suspension and P50,000 fine imposed on Soltones for violating the PSL’s “one-league policy.”

PSL president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said team owners of Cignal, Petron, F2 Logistics, Generika-Ayala, Sta. Lucia Realty, Foton, and Cocolife were all present and voted in favor of suspending for three-time National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Most Valuable Player.

Guest team University of Santo Tomas wasn’t given any voting power while representatives from Iriga City were there, but were not allowed to be part of the deliberation.

“The team owners in an emergency meeting today at 11 am unanimously denied the request for reconsideration of Iriga regarding Soltones’ suspension.”

“The vote was 7-0 with all team owners present.”

Soltones took the heat after participating in the All-Star event of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) last Oct. 29 – a move that directly collides with the PSL’s “one-league” policy.

Sources said she was warned numerous times about the possible repercussion, but she still pushed through with her plan, putting into waste the lucrative offer being prepared by the Lady Oragons if and when she decides to have a long-term relationship with the team.

With Soltones and Mary Grace Berte released, the 14-woman Lady Oragons are now down to only 12 players.

But sources who were present at the meeting said the PSL encouraged them to name two more players despite falling outside the deadline of the submission of final lineup.

Representatives from all seven teams also offered support by sending them their released players to fill the huge void created by Soltones absence.

“The PSL is willing to lax its rule on O2 biz submission just to accommodate Iriga City.”

“Other team owners know that Iriga City is just new to PSL and Philippine volleyball in general. So to make it easier for them, they joined hands and vowed to give Iriga City a list of their released players. It’s up to them who will they pick. The good thing is that the “bayanihan” spirit is very much alive in this challenging time for a new league member.”

Moving on

It was confirmed that Soltones doesn’t have a live contract yet with Iriga City.

Team insiders, however, stressed that they offered her to sign on the dotted lines to formalize their partnership.

Unfortunately, she turned down the contract and went on to play without any formal agreement.

“Ayaw nya mag-sign eh. Hindi ko alam kung bakit.”

Iriga City head coach Parley Tupaz said they are ready to leave the issue behind and rally his wards to a memorable performance.

Sans Soltones, the Lady Oragons dropped their match to unbeaten Foton, 10-25, 23-25, 19-25.

“Sabi ko naman sa kanila na wag na nilang intindihin yun (Soltones) issue kasi yun na yun eh.”