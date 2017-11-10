Sisi sees bright future for UST

The past and present stars of University of Santo Tomas figured in a memorable battle featuring Petron and Victoria Sports-UST in the Chooks To Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix late Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Blaze Spikers’ edge was very obvious.

Former Queen Tigress Aiza Maizo-Pontillas was at the helm while Rhea Dimaculangan, Carmela Tunay and Marivic Meneses connived with imports Lindsay Stalzer and Hillary Hurley in giving the young Tigresses a good workout.

But Victoria Sports-UST refused to easily give up.

Despite falling behind by wide margin, Dimdim Pacres and the Tigresses gamely challenged the defense, turning the battle into a learning experience on how it feels to compete at a higher level.

At one point, Pacres bravely tried to penetrate the rock-solid defense of Hurley and Remy Palma. Sure, she was thwarted twice, but on her third try, she scored on a booming smash, much to the celebration of the Tigresses, who were obviously overwhelmed with the level of competition that were into.

Sisi Rondina, a current UST star who is playing for her club team Petron, sees a lot of positives out of this experience.

“I was wowed with their improvement.”

“Their fighting spirit was very obvious. They didn’t get intimidated and refused to give up even if they are playing against more seasoned foes and bigger, more powerful imports.”

Learning experience

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball tournament will not be a cakewalk for the Tigresses.

Reigning champion De La Salle University remains the heavy favorite as its core is also competing in the PSL Grand Prix.

Ateneo de Manila University, Far Eastern University and National University are also capable of springing some surprises, giving UST a tough time cracking into the Final Four derby.

But Rondina keeps the faith.

“The experience we’re gaining here will be our biggest advantage.”

“As coach Kungfu (Reyes) said, competing in this kind of tournament will define our character going into the UAAP. Even if we are bruised and battered, the important thing is that we keep on fighting until the very end.”

Rondina added that winning the UAAP crown is still a long way to go, but at least they are now bravely taking the first few steps.

“As coach told us, we should play to make UST proud. We have to give our best in preparation for the UAAP. I’m glad our team is making progress. I’m glad that we’re standing up against tough competition.”

Indeed, the future looks bright.