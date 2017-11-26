Sara’s eyes on the prize

For notching a record-setting 41 points, there is no doubt that Sara Klisura of Foton deserves the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Press Corps’ Chooks to Go-Player of the Week award.

In Foton’s emphatic five-set conquest of erstwhile unbeaten F2 Logistics, 17-25, 32-30, 25-9, 21-25, 16-14, before a massive crowd at the Batangas City Sports Center late Saturday, the Serbian sensation was simply on a different level.

She was unstoppable in the second set before completely asserting her dominance in the third with her vast array of attacks that left the Cargo Movers groping for defensive form.

In the crucial stretch of the decider, Klisura broke the 14-all deadlock with a powerful attack from the backrow before converting off a gift from Kim Fajardo for the final count, 16-14.

Klisura finished the night with 36 attacks, four aces and a block for 41 points, prompting the group of sportswriters from various broadsheets, tabloids and online portals that covers the league to name her as its unanimous choice for the weekly honor.

Her production was the highest in league history as it eclipsed the 40 points of Kristy Jaeckel, 38 points by Bojana Todorovic and Stephanie Niemer and 37 points by Dindin Manabat.

“Right now, I’m very excited because we won.”

“Second, because it’s my personal record. I never made 41 points before. The highest I got was around 30 or 31, but I don’t usually count.”

Best import?

Branislav said Klisura is one of the best imports who ever played in the country.

Aside from her attacking prowess, her defensive intensity and leadership obviously sets her apart from other guest players who saw action in the most prestigious women’s volleyball club league in the country.

“We agreed that Sara is one of the best foreign players who ever played here in the Philippines.”

“She was one of my players when we competed in the youngest professional league in Europe. She has been playing in the professional ranks she was 18 so she already knows how to compete at a higher level.”

Main goal

The Tornadoes will wrap up their eliminations assignment against lowly Victoria Sports-UST before marching into the sudden-death quarterfinals starting Dec. 5. Should they emerge victorious, they will advance to the semifinals for a chance to compete in the best-of-three finals battle.

Klisura stressed that while the record is flattering, her main focus is to give the Tornadoes their third straight Grand Prix title.

“I hope every game will be like this.”