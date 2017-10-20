RDJ sets eyes on the prize

F2 Logistics head coach Ramil De Jesus will leave no stone unturned in making sure that the Cargo Movers will not end up wounded in the Chooks To Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix starting this Saturday at the FilOil Flying V Center.

De Jesus seeks redemption.

After being dethroned by Petron in the PSL All-Filipino Conference last July, the Cargo Movers are wasting no time in laying the groundwork for the upcoming import-flavored conference.

In fact, they tapped a gifted scorer in Kennedy Bryan – the same American player they tried to recruit in the previous edition of the Grand Prix until negotiations fizzled out, prompting them to get Sydney Kemper.

A grizzled veteran of the international stage Maria Jose Perez is also expected to boost the Cargo Movers’ campaign.

De Jesus, however, opted to sit out Ara Galang to rest her recurring knee injury.

“Si Ara sa ngayon parang hindi pa siya ready maglaro for this conference, maybe next conference.”

Battle of the imports

So far, De Jesus said Bryan and Perez are responding very well.

Both of them are making the necessary adjustments to cope with the Filipino brand of volleyball, especially the power-hitting member of the Venezuelan national team Perez, who only arrived two weeks before the prestigious tourney.

“Late kasi dumating ‘yung isang import (Perez) and then ‘yung condition hindi pa ganoon kataas. Pero nakakapag-adjust naman na siya and ang maganda kasi sa kanya marunong dumepensa.”

With that, De Jesus is not worried about the Cargo Movers’ chances.

His eyes are set on the ultimate prize.

“Lahat naman tayo ang goal mag-champion.”

But the seasoned mentor knows that there will surely be roadblocks.

Thus, he’s bracing himself for a full-blown war in the ‘battle of the imports’.

“Pero tingin ko talaga dadaan tayo sa butas ng karayom ngayon kasi lahat naman very competitive lalo na yung mga imports. Itong Grand Prix naman kasi battle of the imports talaga kaya kung anong magiging performance nila ‘yun din ang magiging performance ng buong team dahil sila talaga ang mga bubuhat.”

The Cargo Movers still have two weeks to smooth the way before starting their bid against Petron on Nov. 4 in Bacolod.