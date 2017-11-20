PSL Player Rankings Week 4

The PSL Grand Prix eliminations are nearing an end, and games are more exciting as teams fight for better rankings entering the quarter finals.

Before entering week 5, let’s look back at the players who stood out this week:

Ms. Everywhere delivered mixed performances this week – after she successfully carried the defensive backbone against Generika Ayala, powering her team to the win, she delivered an underwhelming performance against Victoria Sports UST.

Against the Lady Tigresses she struggled with service receives, meaning Kim Fajardo was required to work harder to deliver quality sets. The reigning AVC 2nd Best Libero must show again why she won that award in future performances.

9. Carla Sandoval

With experienced stars Sisi Rondina and EJ Laure on the other side of the net for their respective teams, another name is shining brightly for UST Lady Tigresses, Carla Sandoval.

Signs of her recent improvements were witnessed, as she held her own, during the game against F2 Logistics Cargo Movers where UST went toe to toe with F2’s top foreign Imports & national team core.

The imported trio of Petron Blaze Spikers once again showed why the their opponents should ‘Fear the Gas’.

Against Foton Tornadoes, Yuri showed her class and fitness as she outperformed both of Foton’s liberos, which made Rhea Dimaculangan’s life easy leaving Foton’s blockers clueless on where to meet the ball.

Her performance made Filipino fans love this Japanese cute little libero just a little bit more.

Double H clearly had ample rest ahead of the game against Foton Tornadoes as she performed at 100%. Such was her performance that she made Jen Reyes life a nightmare, as she lead the floor defense for Foton, pounding every ball with authority.

The Hurleycane is really back!

M16 was on fire this week showing all the hallmarks you would expect from an Olympian.

Perez helped F2 Logistics Cargo Movers escape the gritty Generika-Ayala Lifesavers who were poised to take the first set before her athleticism and skills made sure that her team remained unscathed.

Taylor waxed hot against Iriga City Oragons firing Cocolife to another win. With Tai Manu-Olevao, she delivered crucial hits to weather a torrid comeback from Iriga and ended the night with 20 points coming from 19 kills.

Taylor’s reliable performances and quick adjustment to Cocolife’s playing system has helped to make the Asset Managers a dark horse.

After losing to Petron, Jaja made sure to comeback big as she showed again why was awarded as MVP multiple times.

Against Sta Lucia, Jaja spewed fire in the attacking zone spearheading her team with 14 points, 11 of which came from attacks.

Kill-sura continues to prove why she is one of the favorites to clinch this year’s MVP. She delivered 17 big points to lead Foton Tornadoes scoring charts against Sta Lucia Realtors.

Can anyone stop Kill-Sura?

KB3 was a solid and steady force for F2 Logistics Cargo Movers this week as they remain the only squad left unbeaten.

With most of her fellow team mates displaying underwhelming performances against a young and agile UST squad, Bryan delivered important plays driving F2 to another win.

Against Foton, Lindsay showed everyone why she was she was the most sought import ahead of this season’s PSL Grand Prix.

Stalzer powered her team against her former team mates, and made Foton’s coach Moro’s life difficult as she knew where to place the ball to counter his tactics.

With her skills and high volleyball IQ, Stalzer was in a league of her own.