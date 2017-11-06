PSL Grand Prix Team Rankings Week 2: Yellow is the new gold

As week two of the Chooks to-Go Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix ends we continue to look at the performance of each team as they carried the battle to a new arena. Who exited the City of Smiles with big smiles?

#9. UST Golden Tigresses

Last week’s ranking: #9

Record: 0-0

As the only team left unseen in the PSL Grand Prix, there isn’t a huge amount to update about the UST Lady Tigresses. We won’t have to wait long, however, as they face Cocolife tomorrow.

Week two of the Grand Prix once again proved what a challenge the mainly UAAP squad will face, particularly as we noted in the first of this series, that they are without two of their star players in Sisi Rondina and EJ Laure.

They will try their mettle against a team stacked with veterans in Army.

First game mantra: Second stringers’ experience

First match: Cocolife Asset Managers (Nov 7)

#8. Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors

Last week’s ranking: #7

Record: 0-2

The Lady Realtors will have to deal another powerhouse team as their next opponent, F2 Logistics, recently ended the league-leading Petron’s winning streak.

Fil-Am pair Rebecca Rivera and MJ Phillips must step up to the challenge as they will be in the spotlight against national team core of F2 Logistics Kim Fajardo, Dawn Macandili and Aby Marano.

Meanwhile, there will be questions as to whether coach Jerry Yee can use the foreign pair of Bohdana Anisova and Marissa Fields to their full potential against the Cargo Movers.

Next game mantra: Better import cohesion

Next match: F2 Logistics Cargo Movers (Nov 7)

#7. Generika Ayala LifeSavers

Last week’s ranking: #5

Record: 1-3

Generika-Ayala found itself in another slump as the Lifesavers lost badly against Foton on Saturday.

The Lifesavers simply couldn’t find their rhythm even though they already had three previous outings under the belts.

With only Katarina Pilepic and Darlene Ramdin carrying the load, it was always going to be a tough road against the stronger teams. Thus, National Team Coach Francis Vicente must find the right mix as soon as possible as another crash wouldn’t help their campaign one little bit.

Next game mantra: Additional support from the locals

Next match: Iriga Lady Oragons (Nov 9)

#6. Iriga City Oragons

Last week’s ranking: #4

Record: 1-0

Lady Oragon’s debut seemed impressive as they outlasted Sta Lucia Realtors in a five-set match.

However, with the news that Gretchel Soltones has been banned for one year by the PSL they face the fact that any benefits from their one-week hiatus have been blown out of the water. With Gretchel seemingly unlikely to return by appeal Iriga has huge challenge on their hands with the might of Foton up tomorrow they will need to overcome her loss on and off the court in record time.

Next game mantra: Get over Gretchel

Next game: Foton Tornadoes (Nov 7)

Last week’s ranking: #3

Record: 1-3

The HD Spikers suffered a series of unfortunate events that may have caused them to lose their focus in the match against the Asset Managers. They started their weekend on the wrong foot as their flight to Bacolod was significantly delayed giving them little time to settle down.

Furthermore, both Rachel Anne Daquis and Chie Saet didn’t suit up as they both suffered minor injuries that required ample recovery. As a result, they lost against Cocolife in a match that seemingly went their way for the first two sets.

But with these events, Coach George is really not worried because he can see signs of improvements. They are still on their right path to the Quarterfinals.

Next game mantra: Finishing blows

Next game: Iriga City Oragons (Nov 11)

#4. Cocolife Asset Managers (1-2)

Last week’s ranking: #6

Record: 1-2

The Asset Managers secured their first win of the Grand Prix at the expense of the HD Spikers.

Cocolife banked on the firepower of American duo Taylor Milton and Tai Manu-Olevao to put a halt to the two-game skid that saw them lose against Generika-Ayala and Foton.

Moreover, their Army reinforcements provided the needed maturity and composure to survive a gritty Cignal HD side especially in the second and the third sets.

All they have to do is continue to rely on the veteran prowess of the likes of Tina Salak, Nene Bautista and Ging Balse to continue the momentum they have.

Next game mantra: Consistent Army instinct

Next game: UST Lady Tigresses (Nov 7)

Last week’s ranking: #1

Record: 3-1

The frown on Yuri Fukuda’s face truly described what happened during their match against F2 Logistics as sloppy miscues and rare miscommunications haunted them during the entire match.

To further aggravate the situation, their one-two combo in #Sturley was neutralized by the blockers of F2 forcing them to commit rare attacking errors.

Instead of #ShaqqingTheTournment, they were #Shaqed by the impressive entrance of the Cargo Movers.

To bounce back they must use their next match against the green UST Lady Tigresses to maintain focus and find the form that drove to them to three consecutive wins.

Next game mantra: Less sloppy errors

Next game: UST Lady Tigresses (Nov 9)

Last week’s ranking: #2

Record: 3-0

Coach Moro made a strategic move by employing veteran Rubie de Leon as their starting setter and the formal national star delivered impressively. As a result, Foton’s wingers, Dragana Perunicic, Jaja Santiago and Sara Klisura all faced an easier task in dropping bombs as Rubie managed to mislead the Livesaver’s blockers leaving the net wide open.

The Serbian players, Perunicic and Klisura are starting to show their fangs whilst the Tornadoes local stars are chipping in with significant clutch points. Let’s not forget that another beast sits on the bench waiting for the go signal to spew fire.

Who can stop the raging Tornadoes?

Next game mantra: Solid comeback

Next game: Iriga City Oragons (Nov 7)

Last week’s ranking: #8

Record: 1-0

Yellow is the new Gold.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers delivered an #imPerezsive performance spearheaded by their imports Kennedy Bryan and Maria Jose Perez against the powerhouse Petron, taking victory in four sets.

F2’s local core also chipped-in significant clutch points that spelled the difference between the two teams. Although the Cargo Movers unquestionably have strong imports what made them look better was that the team stuck to the DLSU system of defense and teamwork, rather than relying purely on the talents of their star players.

Their imports may still have to adjust to their system, but the core of the Cargo Movers is built on a solid rock.

Next game mantra: Better solid reception

Next game: Sta. Lucia Realtors (Nov 7)